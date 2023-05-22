Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Clearway Energy: The Dividend Has Been Raised For 12 Consecutive Quarters

May 22, 2023 10:13 AM ETClearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN), CWEN.A1 Comment
Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
8.51K Followers

Summary

  • Clearway Energy is down 6.5% year-to-date, proving somewhat resilient to broader stock market chaos for leveraged income securities.
  • The yieldco just raised its dividend for the 12th consecutive quarter on the back of its 5% to 8% annual dividend growth target.
  • Its sponsor's pipeline grew to 29.3 GW as of the end of its fiscal 2023 first quarter. This includes 6.9 GW of late-state projects four years away from commercial operation.

Wind Turbines

Shunyu Fan/E+ via Getty Images

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) (NYSE:CWEN.A) has essentially been flat for the last two years and is currently down around 6.5% since the start of the year. The renewable energy yieldco has been incredibly resilient to

Clearway Energy Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Operating Results

Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy Fiscal 2023 First Quarter EBITDA and CAFD

Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy Fiscal 2023 First Quarter CAFD Outlook

Clearway Energy

This article was written by

Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
8.51K Followers
The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. Pacifica Yield aims to pursue long-term wealth creation with a focus on undervalued yet high-growth companies, high-dividend tickers, and green energy firms.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CWEN.A either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.