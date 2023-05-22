Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
ATEX Resources: Still A Buy After Strong Rally On Valeriano Exploration Potential, Near-Term Catalysts

Summary

  • The share price of ATEX Resources has surged by 158% over the past 18 months, driven by the company's advancements in delineating the Valeriano porphyry copper-gold project in Chile.
  • In this article, I provide an updated investment thesis for ATEX Resources and explore potential actions that shareholders may consider taking with their stock.
  • Patient shareholders with a multi-year time horizon may be richly rewarded in the long run as ongoing exploration efforts continue to grow the intrinsic value of Valeriano.
Beautiful view Valle de la Luna Moon Valley San Pedro de Atacama Desert Chile

Peter Orsel/iStock via Getty Images

Since its initial introduction to the Seeking Alpha community in January 2022, ATEX Resources (OTCPK:ECRTF) has experienced significant appreciation. Despite a recent pullback of 37%, the stock has still managed to deliver a

Stock chart of ATEX Resources, as compared with the copper price, shown with the time when the investment idea was first presented to The Natural Resources Hub investing group (gold star) and Seeking Alpha (green star)

Fig. 1. Stock chart of ATEX Resources, as compared with the copper price, shown with the time when the investment idea was first presented to The Natural Resources Hub investing group (gold star) and Seeking Alpha (green star) (modified after Barchart and Seeking Alpha)

The Valeriano-El Encierro mining district in Chile

Fig. 2. The Valeriano-El Encierro mining district in Chile (ATEX Resources)

A map (<span>left</span>) and a longitudinal section (<span>right</span>) of the Valeriano project, showing drill results

Fig. 3. A map (left) and a longitudinal section (right) of the Valeriano project, showing drill results (ATEX Resources)

A map showing three porphyry mineralization trends in the Valeriano deposit, along with Phase II and III drill holes

Fig. 4. A map showing three porphyry mineralization trends in the Valeriano deposit, along with Phase II and III drill holes (ATEX Resources)

The Vicuna mining district in the Andean copper-gold-silver belt

Fig. 5. The Vicuña mining district in the Andean copper-gold-silver belt (Lundin Group)

The location of ATEX's Valeriano project in the Link Belt, the northern part of which is known as the Vicuna copper-gold-silver mining district

Fig. 6. The location of ATEX's Valeriano project in the Link Belt, the northern part of which is known as the Vicuna copper-gold-silver mining district (ATEX Resources)

