Spartan Delta Is Focusing

Long Player profile picture
Long Player
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Spartan Delta Corp. will spin off Logan Energy while selling acreage to Crescent Point Energy.
  • The surviving Spartan Delta will be a natural gas producer with some liquids.
  • Logan Energy will begin with far less production and is far more dependent upon the exercise of the warrants for beginning cash.
  • Much of the stock value will come back as a large return of capital payment.
  • I like the chance of success for the newly focused companies. However, they will be considered riskier than the original company.
Oil field site, in the evening, oil pumps are running, The oil pump and the beautiful sunset reflected in the water

zhengzaishuru

(Note: This is a Canadian company that reports in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.)

Shareholders will have several ways to win with the proposed Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCPK:DALXF) reorganization. This is going to be one of the

Spartan Delta Details Of Reorganization

Spartan Delta Details Of Reorganization (Spartan Delta Corporation First Quarter 2023, Earnings Conference Call Slides)

The new Spartan Delta Summary Of Operations and Map

The new Spartan Delta Summary Of Operations and Map (Spartan Delta First Quarter 2023, Earnings Conference Call Slides)

Logan Energy Proposed Area Of Operation After the Spinoff

Logan Energy Proposed Area Of Operation After the Spinoff (Spartan Delta First Quarter 2023, Earnings Conference Call Slides)

Spartan Delta Proposed Reorganization

Spartan Delta Proposed Reorganization (Spartan Delta First Quarter 2023, Earnings Conference Call Slides)

This article was written by

Long Player profile picture
Long Player
18.58K Followers
Get analysis on under followed Oil & Gas companies with an edge.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in DALXF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I have a long position in CPG. Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation for the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits its own investment qualifications

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

