Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 22, 2023 9:51 AM ETRyanair Holdings plc (RYAAY), RYAOF
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.54K Followers

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 22, 2023 5:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Michael O'Leary - Group CEO & Executive Director

Neil Sorahan - Group CFO

Edward Wilson - CEO of Ryanair DAC

Jason McGuinness - Director of Commercial at Ryanair

Conference Call Participants

Jaime Rowbotham - Deutsche Bank

Savanthi Syth - Raymond James

Alex Irving - Bernstein

Muneeba Kayani - Bank of America

Stephen Furlong - Davy

Mark Simpson - Goodbody

James Hollins - BNP Paribas

Sathish Sivakumar - Citi

Harry Gowers - JPMorgan

Operator

Operator

Welcome to the Ryanair FY '23 Earnings Call. My name is Maxine, and I'll be coordinating the call today. [Operator Instructions]

I will now hand over to your host, Michael O'Leary, Group CEO of Ryanair Holdings plc to begin. Michael, please go ahead when you're ready.

Michael O'Leary

Okay. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Ryanair full year results investor call. We have extensive numbers of teams all dialing in because we have an extensive - today and I think 12 teams on the road show this week. So anybody looking for a meeting, please call any of our brokers out of Davy, Citi or at Goodbody.

I take the results as read. We have an extensive presentation, Q&A on the ryanair.com website. Go there. While you're there, buy - make some bookings. You'll need them this summer as prices are rising.

To touch briefly on the last 12, we've sort of seen a very strong recovery. Traffic grew to 168.6 million passenger, which is up 13% in our pre-COVID capacity in a marketplace in Europe, which was operating last year at less than 90% pre-COVID capacity. So Ryanair has been taking enormous sways of market share in almost all markets across Europe.

While our traffic has

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.