Edwin Tan

The shifting sands of Goldman Sachs' (NYSE:GS) consumer banking strategy, evident from its Q1 2023 earnings report, offer new insights for investors. With the firm seemingly scaling back its consumer banking ambitions while honing its focus on specific high-margin segments, it's time to reevaluate our investment thesis. Through the lens of strategic realignment and potential partnerships, such as the one with Apple (AAPL), we'll explore how Goldman Sachs could turn challenges into opportunities, bringing in potentially higher long-term returns.

Q1 Shows Abating Consumer Ambitions

Goldman Sachs' Q1 2023 earnings call offers new insights into the bank's evolving approach towards consumer banking, providing a fresh angle for our investment perspective. It appears that Goldman is scaling back its ambitions in the consumer space, indicating a shift in strategy that demands our attention.

Notably, Goldman has chosen to cease offering new loans on its Marcus platform and intends to sell off the existing loan portfolio, which stood at $4.5 billion as of Q4 2022. During Q1 2023, the bank managed to sell a third of the portfolio, moving the remaining two-thirds to a 'held-for-sale' category. This transition resulted in a $470 million fair value charge, a hit that somewhat dampens the Q1 earnings performance but could prove a prudent long-term decision if it allows Goldman to refocus on core strengths.

Further, underscoring this narrowed approach, the bank has postponed the launch of its checking product. Investors should interpret this not as a defeat but rather as a potential streamlining of operations. By reducing forward investment spend and rationalizing expenses, Goldman Sachs can concentrate on driving profitability in Platform Solutions, a crucial growth driver for the firm.

However, Goldman is not abandoning the consumer space entirely. The bank seems to be honing its focus on growing its deposit and credit card platforms. In line with this, it recently announced a new savings account for Apple Card users. This strategic pivot suggests a more focused and potentially profitable engagement with the consumer market.

From an investor's perspective, these developments suggest a strategic realignment towards a leaner and potentially more profitable business model. Rather than spreading its resources thin over an expansive consumer banking strategy, Goldman Sachs appears to be targeting specific, higher-margin consumer banking segments. While the fair value charge has an immediate impact on the bottom line, the longer-term payoff of this strategic shift could outweigh these initial costs.

Investors should view these changes as a pragmatic approach from Goldman, one that respects its core competencies while still seeking to tap into the opportunities within the consumer banking sector. As the bank continues its journey in striking a balance between its established strengths and new growth opportunities, we maintain a cautiously optimistic view, awaiting the outcomes of this strategic realignment.

The Power and Promise of Apple

As Goldman Sachs navigates the challenges of its consumer banking venture, a promising beacon has emerged: its burgeoning partnership with tech giant Apple. This partnership could indeed be the linchpin that saves Goldman's consumer initiative from an untimely dismissal by the market as a failure.

The entry of Apple into the US bank deposits scene via a high-interest savings account for Apple cardholders is a notable development. This move, powered by Goldman Sachs, underscores Apple's burgeoning ambitions in financial services. We believe the market may be overlooking the potential that this partnership has in reshaping Goldman Sachs's fortunes in consumer banking.

The new savings account offering a 4.15% rate is competitively positioned within the landscape of high-yield savings accounts, which typically offer 3.5-4.75% annual percentage yields. While the direct bottom-line impact may be minimal, the strategic implication is substantial. This initiative exemplifies Apple's potent strategy of leveraging its vast customer base to break new ground, and Goldman Sachs stands to gain significantly from this venture.

Recently, Apple announced Apple Pay Later, its own installment payment offering, further cementing its intentions in the finance sector. These initiatives, along with the Apple Card, are not merely disparate ventures but part of a broader strategy to boost Apple Pay adoption. With Apple poised to continue enhancing its finance portfolio, Goldman Sachs finds itself aligned with a formidable partner targeting a multi-billion-dollar payments market.

Initially launched in 2014, Apple Pay's adoption rate was slower than expected, particularly in Western markets where credit and debit card payments were deeply entrenched. However, the digital wallet trend has been gaining ground, particularly among the younger, smartphone-reliant demographic. Goldman Sachs is positioned to ride this wave alongside Apple.

Goldman Sachs' alliance with Apple could prove to be its secret weapon in turning around its consumer banking strategy. With Apple's substantial customer base, technological prowess, and aggressive push into financial services, Goldman Sachs could potentially overcome its recent challenges and cement its position in the consumer banking space. We believe it's too early for the market to write off Goldman Sachs' consumer banking efforts as a failure. Instead, we encourage a closer look at the promising opportunities this partnership with Apple presents.

Financial & Valuation

Note: All historical data in this section comes from the company's 10-K filings, and all consensus numbers come from FactSet.

Goldman Sachs recently announced Q1 earnings for fiscal year 2023, a report that led to the stock trading down 1.7% on the day following the announcement. Despite the immediate trading response, we believe it's critical to take a longer-term perspective and evaluate the broader financial trends.

One positive factor in GS's favor is the company's revenue growth. Over the last three fiscal years, the firm has demonstrated a solid compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. However, the sell-side consensus expects a deceleration, projecting revenues to grow by a modest 2.3% this fiscal year to $48.5 billion and then pick up again the following fiscal year with a growth rate of 7.4%, pushing revenues to $52.0 billion.

We're optimistic about the margin improvement at GS. Over the past three fiscal years, the company's EBIT margin has expanded 0.9% points, from 31.9% to 32.8%. Analysts foresee further expansion by 51 basis points this fiscal year to 33.3%, and a substantial rise by 167 basis points the following year to 34.9%. If this forecast holds, it will position GS strongly in terms of profitability.

GS's use of 5.7% of its revenue over the past three years on share-based compensation (SBC) and a reduction in diluted outstanding common shares by 3.4% indicates that management effectively utilized share repurchases to offset shareholder dilution. We consider this a commendable strategy, demonstrating management's commitment to shareholder value.

In light of these factors, GS's EPS experienced a robust CAGR of 12.6% over the past three fiscal years, outpacing its revenue growth. Looking ahead, analysts expect EPS to rise by 8.5% to $32.61 this fiscal year and jump by a hefty 18.1% to $38.53 in the following fiscal year.

The stock's current dividend yield is 3.0%, 149 basis points above the S&P 500's yield, making it an appealing income investment.

GS's recent market performance has been decent, with returns 2% points higher than the S&P 500, or an absolute return of 10.4%. However, the stock is currently trading 4.6% below its 200-day moving average, 16% below its 52-week high of $389.58, and 17% above its 52-week low of $277.84 per share. We consider the low short interest of 1.1% a positive sign, as it indicates low negative sentiment toward the stock.

When it comes to valuation, GS appears undervalued compared to the broader market, with a FY2 PEG ratio of 0.9 against the S&P 500's PEG ratio of 1.5, signifying a discount of 43.4%. We believe this reflects the company's more volatile earnings from trading and investment banking. The stock's forward 12-month P/E ratio is 9.5, slightly above its 5-year mean of 9.2. While it falls within the 2-standard deviation range of 7.1 to 11.3, it is worth noting that it is leaning towards the higher end of this spectrum.

Compared to its peers, GS offers value. Morgan Stanley (MS) and Raymond James (RJF) have higher forward 12-month P/E ratios of 12.1 and 8.6, respectively.

Conclusion

From an investor's standpoint, Goldman Sachs' latest strategic moves may appear counterintuitive at first glance. However, a deeper dive reveals a potentially savvy recalibration of efforts towards more profitable aspects of consumer banking. With a burgeoning partnership with Apple, the firm stands at the threshold of tapping into a considerable digital payment market, leveraging Apple's extensive customer base and drive for financial service expansion.

As we closely follow Goldman Sachs' progress and await the outcome of its strategic realignment, we encourage investors to maintain a cautiously optimistic stance. The firm's solid financials and undervaluation compared to its peers provide a compelling investment case. Moreover, its commitment to shareholder value, demonstrated through effective share repurchases, augments its investment appeal. It seems prudent to surmise that Goldman Sachs, amidst this strategic pivot and in partnership with a tech titan like Apple, may be poised for a noteworthy comeback in consumer banking.