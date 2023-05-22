SolStock/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) is an engaging and comprehensive fantasy sports and online casino gaming platform.

The business fell from grace as investors wanted nothing to do with ''yet another'' unprofitable, high-growth business, and so its valuation was cut by more than 50% last year.

Now that DraftKings is more attuned to balancing growth and profitability, I believe that combined with the more ''tempered'' valuation, investors would do well to reconsider this business.

Why DraftKings? Why Now?

DraftKings is a sports betting and online casino business. In my prior bullish DraftKings article, I stated,

I believe that DraftKings is on the cusp of an inflection in its business

Along this thesis, I continue. Simply put, DraftKings' bull case can be summarized into one table.

DKNG Q1 2023

Average monthly unique payers were up 40%, while at the same time, average revenues per payer were also up.

As long as DraftKings can continue to increase its monthly unique payers, while not having to compromise on its gross margin profile, I believe that many good things can happen to shareholders over time.

Next, let's dig further into the DraftKings financials.

Revenue Growth Rates Remain Very Strong

DKNG revenue growth rates

Despite the challenging macro environment, DraftKings continue to grow at a very rapid rate.

In fact, it's not only that DraftKings has recently upwards revised its revenue outlook, but that analysts on the sell-side are also upwards revising their financial models, see below.

SA Premium

As an investor, this is the ''sweet spot.'' Here the company is guiding for higher growth and analysts are consistently upwards revising their revenue consensus estimates.

As a point of fact, today UBS has upgraded DKNG stock from a neutral all the way to a buy, declaring that,

DKNG is seen improving its gross margin rate to as high as 40% in 2024 off some leveraging benefits and cost rationalization.

An insight that we expound upon next.

Profitability Profile in Focus

Customer retention and engagement, as well as acquisition of new customers, are exceeding expectations due to continued product innovation and marketing optimization initiatives.

Above is a quote from a DraftKings shareholder letter.

There was a time when DraftKings was intent on delivering growth for growth's sake. However, DraftKings has now adjusted its business model to deliver more balance between its growth ambitions and profitability.

DKNG Q1 2023

Accordingly, what we see above is that DraftKings' adjusted gross margins have improved by 600 basis points y/y. This leads management to declare on the earnings call that looking out to 2024 the business should be ''generating positive adjusted EBITDA''

Given that in 2022, DraftKings reported negative $722 million of EBITDA, for DraftKings to be able to now guide for positive adjusted EBITDA in 2024, this would be a massive swing in underlying profitability in less than 2 years.

The Bottom Line

While I don't that DraftKings will be a high-profit margin business any time soon, or perhaps even ever, the fact remains that, for now, most investors that follow this name only see this business as a cash-burning business.

Meanwhile, I make the argument that DraftKings is today on the cusp of turning around its financials and that DraftKings is resolved to reach breakeven in less than 12 months from now.

Finally, DraftKings is expected to end 2022 with around $800 million of cash and equivalent. Given that its balance sheet doesn't have any significant debt obligations, this means that DraftKings will navigate 2024 not only as a self-sufficient business that's no longer hemorrhaging cash, but it will enter 2024 with more than enough cash on its balance sheet to provide it with flexibility, given the strength of its balance sheet.

There's a lot to like here about DraftKings Inc. at this valuation.