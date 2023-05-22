Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
So-Young International Inc. (SY) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 22, 2023 10:04 AM ETSo-Young International Inc. (SY)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.54K Followers

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 22, 2023 7:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Vivian Xu - IR

Xing Jin - Co-Founder, Chairman & CEO

Hui Zhao - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Thomas Chong - Jefferies

Nelson Cheung - Citi

Chloe Wei - CICC

Jessie Xu - Credit Suisse

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by for So-Young's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, today's conference call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the meeting over to your host for today's call, Ms. Vivian Xu. Please proceed Ms. Xu.

Vivian Xu

Thank you, Operator, and thank you everyone for joining So-Young's first quarter 2023 earnings conference call.

Please note that the discussion today will contain forward-looking statements made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities and the Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations.

Potential risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to those outlined in our public filings with the SEC, including our annual report on Form 20F. So-Young does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required under applicable law.

Joining today on the call is Mr. Xing Jin, our Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO and Mr. Nick Zhao, CFO.

At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Mr. Xing Jin.

Xing Jin

Hello everyone. Thank you for joining So-Young's first quarter 2023 earnings call. We kicked off 2023 with a strong financial performance as the effects of the pandemic recede and the gradual recovery of medical aesthetics industry gains momentum.

Total revenue for the first quarter reached RMB310 million, a year-on-year increase of 3% and exceeding the

