Investment Thesis

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) makes solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric cars worldwide. In recent years, the automobile industry has seen significant transformation due to the increasing demand for electric vehicles [EVs] brought about by the world's attention to climate change. The auto sector is forecast to expand in the coming years, despite the uncertain macroeconomic environment. The loosening of China's Covid-19 regulations, rising interest in electric vehicles, and increased penetration in emerging countries all point to a global sales total of more than 69 million automobiles in 2023.

I have a bullish outlook on BWA because I believe the company will capitalize on the auto industry's competitive advantage in light of recent developments that have given rise to optimism. The company's promising future is supported by its solid financial performance. Using a regression model, I have concluded that the company's stock will be on an upward trajectory in the next two quarters, justifying my recommendation that investors buy the stock now.

Market Analysis: A Growing Market For EVs

In the past few years, the automotive industry has changed rapidly. This is because technological advances have led to the creation of electric, autonomous, and hybrid cars. Given the current global emphasis on addressing climate change, it stands to reason that more people will want to buy electric vehicles. Since this is a field in which BWA competes, I think it's valuable for me to assess the state of the industry.

The number of electric vehicles sold worldwide is expected to hit a new high this year, bringing their market share to about 18% and spearheading a massive auto industry revolution that has implications for the energy sector, especially the oil market. Sales of electric vehicles are projected to increase by 35% this year, reaching 14 million units sold by the end of the year, according to the latest edition of the IEA's annual Global Electric Vehicle Outlook. The IEA estimates that the market share of electric cars will rise to 18% this year. This is an incredible gain from the 4% of the market that electric cars held in 2020.

Bloomberg

The largest markets for electric vehicle sales have been in China, Europe, and the United States. In 2022, China accounted for 60% of global sales of electric vehicles. China now has more electric vehicles than any other country. Sales in the United States and Europe, the second-and third-largest regions, respectively, increased by 15% and 55% in 2022.

Based on these numbers, I anticipate that the automotive industry will adapt to capitalize on the opportunities presented by the emerging markets, which, in my opinion, presents significant long-term growth potential for businesses like BWA. Despite being home to more than 85% of the global population, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America have fewer vehicles than North America and Europe do as a whole. Some of this potential will probably be realized in the years ahead as sales of automobiles and automotive aftermarket products expand.

ACEA

BWA Competitive Advantages

Due to the competitive advantages outlined below, I believe BWA is better positioned to capitalize on the opportunities presented by the recent shifts and opportunities in the auto market.

Scale and Diversity: BWA's extensive product catalog serves numerous automakers. These include General Motors, Ford, BMW, Volvo, etc. It operates in more than 24 countries, giving it a global footprint and economies of scale that some of its rivals can't match.

Superiority in Technology: Technical advancements are essential in the automotive business to keep up with the competition. BorgWarner has put a lot of money into R&D to create breakthrough technologies like the eTurbo technology, which increases power density while cutting emissions.

Ability to Compete on Price: The company's supply chain is well-established and resilient, allowing it to maintain price and quality competitiveness versus rivals.

Popularity and Reputation of the Brand: BorgWarner has a long history of making high-quality auto parts, which has helped it become a well-known name among the top automakers worldwide. This has resulted in strong brand recognition and reputation.

Evaluating these competitive advantages, I am convinced that BWA has a leg up in competition. Therefore they are in a prime position to capitalize on the opportunities in the market better than most of its peers if not all.

Financials

BWA's financials are nothing short of pleasing. The company experienced significant growth YoY compared to the industry medians, which puts it at the forefront of the financial race relative to its peers. I attribute the company's solid performance to its competitive advantages and the rising demand and dynamic shifts in the industry, which in my view, seem to favor its business model.

To begin with, the company had a YoY revenue growth of 9.55%, higher than the industry median of 8.78%. Following the growing revenues, the company's profitability margins were way above its peers, registering tremendous growth, as shown by the growth link provided above. Below are its MRQ profit margins relative to the industry medians.

Seeking Alpha

With its profitability margins higher than the industry's medians, this, in my view, makes this company one of the best picks for profit-oriented investors.

Further, the company's solid growth has been translated to cash, with an operating cash flow of $1.44B marking a growth of 33.43% YoY compared to the industry median of 0.62%. This shows the company's strong ability to generate cash flows from its operations, raising investors' confidence in its solvency ability.

Lastly is the company's balance sheet. With a market cap of $10.82B and a total debt of $4.44B, the company is reasonably levered, and there lies minimal risk of debt-related challenges. Further, an interest cover ratio of about 13X implies that the company's interest is well covered by its earnings. In terms of liquidity, the company has a cash balance of $950M which I believe is very stable given its pleasing cash flows from operations. This implies that the company can easily finance its operations, and its financial stability and health are secure.

Valuation

I will project the company's share prices in the next two quarters in this analysis by running a regression model. In running the model, I used data for the last six quarters where my dependent variable was share prices, and my independent variables were revenues and EPS. First off is to account for the suitability of the variables in the model. On running covariance and correlation tests, both independent variables positively moved in the same direction as the dependent variable. They were highly correlated with a correlation factor of almost one. This outcome justifies these variables as the best predictors of share price as per my model.

Secondly is to justify if the model is decent. With an R squared value of 75%, this qualifies my model to be a decent model for the estimation. Further, with the variables' P-values being less than 0.05, the confidence interval qualifies them to be statistically significant. Given this justification, below is the output of the model.

Author Computations

Looking at the output of this model, the intercept and the coefficients are clearly presented. Taking the intercept and the beta coefficients, then plugging the estimated EPS and revenues for the Q2 and Q3 respective as the X variables in the model, and adding the standard error figure in the model summary, I arrived at the following share prices.

Q2 2023:$51.82

Q3 2023:$58.80

It's important to note that for these share prices to hold, the assumption is the company will meet its estimates on EPS and revenues in the two mentioned quarters.

To support my upward trajectory projection is a DCF model output from Finbox, which estimates that this company is undervalued and has a fair value of $57.22 and an upside potential of 27%.

Finbox

Given this output, potential investors should seize this opportunity and buy this company at a discount to capitalize on its strong growth potential.

Conclusion

BWA appears well-positioned for long-term growth based on its financial performance, competitive advantages, industry trends, and valuation. The firm has kept its profitability ratios ahead of its rivals because of its wide variety of products, leadership in technology, low prices, and strong brand recognition. Based on these considerations, I think the company is a good investment, but potential buyers of the stock should proceed with caution due to the intense competition in the field.