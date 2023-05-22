Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Amyris: Dependent On Charity

May 22, 2023
Richard Durant profile picture
Richard Durant
Summary

  • Amyris' fate is no longer in its own hands, with the company dependent on investors for the ongoing provision of capital and third parties who will enter into strategic transactions.
  • This situation is being exacerbated by a management team that refuses to acknowledge the gravity of the situation and begins making the radical changes necessary to ensure Amyris' survival.
  • It would be easy to create an argument for why Amyris is undervalued, but until the company acts in the interest of shareholders, this value won't be realized.
DNA helix

byakkaya

Amyris' (NASDAQ:AMRS) first quarter results show that the company is still moving towards bankruptcy and doing little about it. Gross profit margins remain near zero, employee costs remain similar to revenue, and Barra Bonita appears to have made the situation worse. While Amyris

This article was written by

I have been managing my own investment portfolio for the past 9 years with a focus on fundamental research and deep value investing over long time horizons. My primary interest is finding early stage innovations which will create long-term value. I have a Bachelors degree in finance, an MBA and have completed the CFA and CMT exams.richarddurant.substack.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

