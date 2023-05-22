Porsche Automobil Holding SE Is A Buy
Summary
- It was a positive quarter for Volkswagen AG and P911.
- No additional negative news on Porsche SE pending litigations.
- 2023 outlook was confirmed as well as its DPS. Therefore, our buy rating is reiterated.
After having analyzed both Volkswagen AG (OTCPK:VWAGY) and Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG's latest quarterly release, it is now time to review the recent results of Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCPK:POAHF) (OTCPK:POAHY). Our readers know that it is not the first time that we have deep-dived into the company. As a reminder, Mare Evidence Lab’s buy case recap is based on a SotP valuation supported by the following: 1) Volkswagen AG investment with an equity stake of 31.9% that at today’s price is equal to €22 billion; however, here at the Lab, we have a long-term buy on Volkswagen AG and using our target price, Porsche AG's equity stake could be potentially valued approximately €36.7 billion; 2) Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG investment with an equity stake of 12.5% that at today’s price is equal to €13.37 billion (here at the Lab, we also recently initiated coverage P911 with a neutral rating); and 3) no value on Porsche SE's VC portfolio. To sum up, if we include our supportive 1) and 2) points, we are estimating an enterprise value of €35.37 billion and performing the usual equity bridge in which we subtracted the company’s financial obligations, we arrived at a compelling equity value of €28.67 billion compared to Porsche SE market cap of €16.45 billion. In numbers, this is approximately a 43% discount which is hard to justify.
Q1 development
Given the company’s share capital, Porsche SE is predominantly influenced by Volkswagen AG's development. In Q1, the automotive player decreased its core results after tax by approximately 37% at €4.2 billion. These negative results were mainly due to supply logistic constraints, but on an accounting basis, the reduction was recorded for hedge accounting derivatives with a loss of almost €1.3 billion. Important to note because it is included in our risk section, there were no negative developments about the Volkswagen AG diesel scandal. On a positive note, the automotive player confirmed its dividend payment and thus, Porsche SE will receive a dividend payment of approximately €1.4 billion which in the accounting standard will be recognized in Q2. In addition, Volkswagen AG has ample liquidity and confirmed its 2023 outlook. You can check our Q1 analysis in our last publication titled "The Most Discounted Auto Stock".
Source: Volkswagen Q1 results presentation
Last time, we emphasized that there was no case to be made against Porsche SE for its dividend payment, and in the current year, Porsche's dividend will be equal to €783 million (as we can see, Volkswagen DPS is sufficient to cover the one paid by the Porsche Automobil Holding SE).
Source: Seeking Alpha
P911 recorded a solid Q1 and the group increased its Q1 results after tax from €1 billion to €1.4 billion on a quarterly basis. In addition, the company significantly grew its top-line sales and has a solid backlog. P911 is in line to achieve its 20% RoS and EV share represents almost 11% of the total deliveries. This positive news may have positive consequences on P911's dividend development.
Going to the company’s detail that supported our buy case recap is the debt evolution. Cash and cash equivalents slightly increased at €103 million, and considering the net financial obligation, Porsche SE reached a minus €6.7 billion.
Source: Porsche SE Q1 press release
Conclusion and Valuation
On the company's Q1 results, Porsche SE recorded an after-tax figure of €1.3 billion and an unchanged net liquidity position. The company's bridge loan was repaid in full and the dividend was confirmed. In detail, Porsche SE is yielding 4.8% and this is covered by earnings. The next payment is scheduled on July 4th, going ex-div on July 2nd. Looking at the 2023 outlook, the company continues to foresee a group result after tax in a range between €4.5 and €6.5 billion. No additional news on pending litigations was disclosed. Therefore, after these positive results, here at the Lab, based on our sum-of-the-part valuation, and applying the same Exor holding discount set at 25%, we confirmed our buy rating at €72 per share ($7.8 in ADR).
Source: Porsche SE Global Auto Conference
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
This article was written by
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.