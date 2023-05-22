Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The S&P 500 Rises On Positive Signs For Regional Banks

Summary

  • The S&P 500 (SPX) rose 1.65% over its previous week's closing value to end the third week of May 2023 at 4191.98.
  • The biggest market-moving news of the week came on Wednesday, 17 May 2023, after news Western Alliance (WAL) had seen its deposits grow by more than $2 billion was disclosed.
  • The ongoing situation with regional banks because of their solvency issues however is having more noticeable impact.

It rose primarily as a result of an improved outlook for regional bank stocks, which notably surged

Alternative Futures - S&P 500 - 2023Q2 - Standard Model (m=+1.5 from 9 March 2023) - Snapshot on 19 May 2023

