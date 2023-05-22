The S&P 500 Rises On Positive Signs For Regional Banks
Summary
- The S&P 500 (SPX) rose 1.65% over its previous week's closing value to end the third week of May 2023 at 4191.98.
- The biggest market-moving news of the week came on Wednesday, 17 May 2023, after news Western Alliance (WAL) had seen its deposits grow by more than $2 billion was disclosed.
- The ongoing situation with regional banks because of their solvency issues however is having more noticeable impact.
It rose primarily as a result of an improved outlook for regional bank stocks, which notably surged during the week. The biggest market-moving news of the week came on Wednesday, 17 May 2023, after news Western Alliance (WAL) had seen its deposits grow by more than $2 billion was disclosed. That announcement was taken as a positive sign that the solvency problems facing regional banks because of the Federal Reserve's series of interest rate hikes are less widespread than had been feared.
That promising development was enough to put the trajectory of the S&P 500 just a little below the middle of the alternative futures chart's redzone forecast range. Which is to say that stock prices are behaving predictably. It is also to say that stock prices are not behaving exceptionally in any way.
We're making that point because the past week's market-related headlines have been jam-packed of references to the debt ceiling debate in Washington, D.C. So many, in fact, it seems to be more the result of an editorial decision to cram it into as many headlines as possible, regardless of whether it's appropriate, than it does of any real market-moving news events. Through 19 May 2023, we find little to no evidence that political debate is having any meaningful material effect on the trajectory of stock prices.
The ongoing situation with regional banks because of their solvency issues however is having more noticeable impact. Here are the past week's market-moving headlines:
Monday, 15 May 2023
- Signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Some Fed minions claim they may hike rates higher; others signal they won't:
- Bigger stimulus developing in China:
- Bigger trouble developing in the Eurozone, ECB minions thinking their rate hikes aren't denting inflation:
- BOJ, JapanGov minions thinking they might change never-ending stimulus:
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.14%
Tuesday, 16 May 2023
- Signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Fed minions trying hard to claim they're not done with rate hikes, say they're going to get better at regulating banks:
- Bigger trouble developing in China:
- ECB minions wonder why people don't trust them so much anymore, see near zero growth in Eurozone:
- Wall Street declines after Home Depot outlook, US retail sales
Wednesday, 17 May 2023
- Signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Economists say Fed minions done with rate hikes, Fed's inspector general grilled over failed oversight of Fed minions' investments:
- Bigger trouble developing in China:
- BOJ minions see Japan exit recession:
- ECB minions see inflation rise despite their rate hikes:
- Wall Street gets a revivifying cup of Joe as US banks brighten
Thursday, 18 May 2023
- Signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Fed minions claim they're not done hiking rates yet:
- Owens Corning hits 52-week high as S&P 500 advances to YTD peak
Friday, 19 May 2023
- Signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Oil rebounds on fading risk of U.S. debt default
- Yellen told bank CEOs more mergers may be necessary, CNN reports
- Translation: Yellen believes more bank failures are developing.
- Fed minions thinking about what to do with rates next, reform of bank rules:
- Fed's Powell says risks more balanced, June policy decision unclear
- Fed's Williams says natural rate of interest still low despite pandemic
- Fed's Bowman backs 'targeted' bank rules reform but not 'radical' change
- BOJ minions thinking about how to end never-ending stimulus slowly:
- ECB minions worried about possible bank failures, excited about keeping interest rates high:
- Bank stocks dip as Janet Yellen calls for more mergers - report
The CME Group's FedWatch Tool continues to indicate investors believe the Fed has reached the end of the series it began in March 2022 to combat President Biden’s inflation. However, the FedWatch Tool has pushed back its projection for how long the Fed will hold the Federal Funds Rate at a target range of 5.00-5.25%. It now anticipates will wait until its 1 November (2023-Q4) meeting to initiate a series of quarter-point rate cuts at six- to twelve-week intervals to address building recessionary conditions in the U.S. economy.
The Atlanta Fed's GDPNow tool projects a real GDP growth rate of +2.9% in 2023-Q2, up from the +2.9% growth rate it anticipated a week earlier.
