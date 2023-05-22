Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Cresco Labs: Rapid Growth Toward Dominance Through Strategic Acquisitions

May 22, 2023 12:25 PM ETCresco Labs Inc. (CRLBF)2 Comments
Honghao Sun, CFA profile picture
Honghao Sun, CFA
88 Followers

Summary

  • Upon acquisition of Columbia Care, Cresco Labs will have presence in 18 states, becoming one of the largest if not the largest multi-state operator.
  • Facing fierce competition, revenue has been declining in recent quarters.
  • Cresco Labs has demonstrated its ability to integrate acquired companies to drive toward profitability together.

Cannabis 3.5g in Glass Bowl Overhead

Drew Beynon #DBPic/iStock via Getty Images

Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF) is one of the largest multi-state cannabis operators along with Trulieve Cannabis, Green Thumb Industries, and Curaleaf in the United States. They cultivate, manufacture, and distribute cannabis products for both medical and recreational users

States that Cresco Labs Operate In

www.crescolabs.com

Brand Portfolio

www.crescolabs.com

Quarterly Revenue

www.crescolabs.com

Valuation Comparison

ca.finance.yahoo.com

This article was written by

Honghao Sun, CFA profile picture
Honghao Sun, CFA
88 Followers
As a seasoned investor with a decade of experience and coveted designations of CPA, CA, and CFA, I bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the table. My investment strategy is guided by a well-defined portfolio approach that balances a mix of GICs/Bonds, Index Funds, and select Individual Stocks. I am passionate about sharing my insights and financial analysis on a bi-weekly basis, keeping you up-to-date on the companies in my portfolio and those that I closely follow. Whether you're a seasoned investor or just starting out, I'm excited to share my expertise and help you reach your financial goals.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.