Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF) is one of the largest multi-state cannabis operators along with Trulieve Cannabis, Green Thumb Industries, and Curaleaf in the United States. They cultivate, manufacture, and distribute cannabis products for both medical and recreational users in about 18 states (considering the acquisition of Columbia Care) including flower, edibles, vape pens, extracts, and topicals.

The company is focused on providing high-quality cannabis products consistently with consumers. To achieve this, the company has a variety of brands offering good, better and best cannabis products. Initially, the company developed its “Cresco” brand to offer premium cannabis products. Through the acquisition of Origin House in 2020, the company added Floracal brand to its portfolio to offer ultra-premium cannabis products in various markets it operates in.

The company has expanded rapidly through a combination of organic growth, but more primarily strategic acquisitions securing a strong market presence, notably the acquisition of Columbia Care to be closed in the 3rd quarter of 2023. In 2021 alone, there were 5 strategic acquisitions nearly doubling annual revenue from about $450 million in 2020 to about $820 million in 2021. They focus on limited-license markets, where the barrier of entry is significant such as Illinois, Pennsylvania, Florida, New York, New Jersey and Massachusetts. As part of the strategy shift, the company is exiting markets such as California where licenses are not limited, creating an excessively competitive environment eroding profitability.

The company follows a vertically integrated model similar to the other large multi-state operators, controlling the entire supply chain from cultivation to retail. This allows for operational efficiency and ensures consistent product quality.

In recent years, the company has shown its strong ability to integrate acquired companies and manage costs, which has been a difficult task for other cannabis operators. For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, the company generated $18.7 million cash from operations signaling a sustainable business in a harsh regulated operating environment.

Overall, Cresco Labs has come a long way from being one of many small and medium sized multi-state operators in the U.S. cannabis sector to becoming one of the largest operators. Now that the company has assembled a solid brand portfolio, made presence in 18 states, has well integrated many of its acquisitions in the past few years, and has managed costs effectively to be self-sustaining, the path to dominance is becoming more clear. Although there are still some turmoil years ahead, it could be a good time to jump on the U.S. cannabis sector train with Cresco Labs.

In the following, we will look a bit more in details on Cresco Labs' revenue mix, cost structure, and valuation.

Revenue

During 2022, Cresco Labs generates about 56% of its revenue from its owned retail dispensaries while generating the remaining 44% from wholesale of cannabis products to other retail dispensaries and distributors.

It is interesting to note that although the company’s website indicates that they prioritize wholesale in order to reach as many consumers as possible, accessing the scaled benefits of a national footprint, through the acquisition of Columbia Care, the company would eventually generate 70% of its revenue from retail, increased 14% from the current 56%.

Due to the difficult competing environment in several states, the company’s revenue in 2022 has been declining on a quarterly basis.

Cost Structure

Cresco Labs has historically not been as profitable as the other multi-state operators such as Trulieve. Although it has managed to generate a profit and positive cash flow in recent quarters, it is yet to see whether the company can maintain and increase profit margin, especially after the acquisition of Columbia Care is closed.

Notably, the company included expenses such as “Facility Expenses” and “Excise Taxes” as part of SG&A. Traditionally, “Excise Taxes” would have been netted against revenue while “Facility Expenses” would be included as part of Cost of Goods Sold. Depending on materiality, the company may have overstated its revenue and gross margin slightly.

The company has a very expensive capital structure such as the Senior Loan of about $400 million that bears an effective interest rate of 11%. It puts the company at a disadvantage against other multi-stage operators such as Trulieve that has various notes bearing effective interest of 8.5% or Curaleaf that has a Senior Note bearing effective interest of 8%.

Valuation

Cresco Labs, along with the other large multi-state operators, are not typically valued based on their net profit given the long-term prospect that cannabis will be legalized at the federal level in the U.S. or at the very least, the 280E taxes are removed for these cannabis operators.

If these multi-state operators are cash flow positive and self-sustaining, we can expect them to last until U.S. federal cannabis legalization to expand profitability based on their current footprint.

As a result, we will compare the valuation of these companies based on their revenue from the most recent fiscal year.

The market value is as of May 19, 2023 at the market’s close.

The multiple is calculated by diving the market value over revenue.

As we can see, Cresco Labs has the best value at the moment compared to the other multi-state operators.

Risks

Although Cresco Labs shows promising path to dominance in the cannabis market and has the deepest value, there are risks when investing in Cresco Labs or multi-state cannabis operators in general.

Regulatory and legal uncertainties and limited access to capital, and declining revenue pose significant risks. The company is operating at a very thin margin. Any type of drastic change will throw the company back to losses. If added with limited access to capital, the company will face serious challenges for survival.

Conclusion

Cresco Labs has emerged as one of the largest multi-state cannabis operators in the United States, focusing on high-quality cannabis products and strategic acquisitions. With a well-integrated brand portfolio and a presence in 18 states, the company has shown resilience in a regulated operating environment. However, challenges remain, including regulatory uncertainties, limited capital access, and declining revenue. While the company has achieved positive cash flow, maintaining and increasing profit margins, especially after the acquisition of Columbia Care, will be crucial. Despite the risks, Cresco Labs' current value compared to other multi-state operators presents an opportunity for investors.

