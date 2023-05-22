ipopba

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSL) is facing challenges in its origination business, and the BDC's non-accrual ratio increased significantly in the last quarter.

While Oaktree Specialty Lending, like other business development companies, is seeing a decline in net new originations as a result of the central bank making borrowings more expensive, I believe that OCSL has a lot to offer passive income investors: Oaktree Specialty Lending's dividend coverage has improved in recent quarters, and the end of the rate-hiking cycle could ramp up OCSL's origination business.

With a 12% yield that is covered by net investment income and a 6% discount to net asset value, Oaktree Specialty Lending is a sleep well at night BDC that is now my second-largest BDC holding.

First Lien-Focus And New Investment Commitments

In the most recent quarter, Oaktree Specialty Lending maintained a strong First Lien focus, which, combined with an improving dividend coverage trend, makes OCSL a BDC of choice for passive income investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending invested 75% of its portfolio assets in First-Liens in the third quarter, up from 71.9% the previous quarter. The increase in the First Lien percentage in the quarter ending March 31, 2023 was primarily due to new First Liens originated by Oaktree Specialty Lending.

Portfolio Activity (Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp)

In the quarter ending March 31, 2023, Oaktree Specialty Lending made only $123.8 million in new investment commitments, which was less than half of the investment commitments made in the previous quarter. The decline in commitments (and lack of portfolio growth) is due to the central bank aggressively raising interest rates in an attempt to purposefully slow the economy and combat inflation.

The rise in interest rates has dampened demand for new loans, but has also fueled Oaktree Specialty Lending's net investment income growth, which is heavily reliant on floating rate loans: Floating rate debt accounts for approximately 88% of Oaktree Specialty Lending's debt investments. If the central bank raises interest rates, these loans will reset at higher rates, implying higher total investment income for OCSL.

In the period January through March, Oaktree Specialty Lending saw a steep decline in new investment commitments, and I don't expect this to change unless the central bank changes its interest policy and pivots from fighting inflation to boosting economic growth through rate cuts.

Investment Activity (Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp)

Addressing Concerns About Portfolio Quality

In my previous article about Oaktree Specialty Lending, I mentioned the BDC's high credit quality, which was a major factor in my decision to purchase Oaktree Specialty Lending stock. Until the last quarter, the BDC had excellent credit quality, as evidenced by a non-accrual ratio of 0.0%.

The BDC reported a non-accrual ratio of 2.4% (based on fair value) for the most recent quarter. The reason for the change in credit quality was due to the non-accrual status of two debt investments.

In a press release, Oaktree Specialty Lending explained that the accrual situation was caused by "isolated events" and that it expects to find a short-term solution.

I don't see the accrual situation as a problem because Oaktree Specialty Lending is a skilled credit manager and those two debt investments may be fully repaid in the end.

Dividend Coverage Is Improving

The improved dividend coverage trend at Oaktree Specialty Lending is primarily due to the company's exposure to floating rate interest rates.

Because of higher total investment income, the BDC's adjusted net investment income increased 17% YoY. In the quarter ending March 31, 2023, the BDC paid out 89% of its adjusted net investment income, compared to 97% in the quarter ending June 30, 2022.

In the last year, Oaktree Specialty Lending's dividend has been consistently covered by adjusted net investment income, and while the BDC has not raised its dividend, I believe it is safe for the time being.

Dividend (Author Created Table Using BDC Information)

6% Discount To Net Asset Value

Despite the increase in the non-accrual ratio, I believe Oaktree Specialty Lending provides great value to passive income investors, primarily because the dividend coverage is strong and the stock trades at a discount to net asset value.

At the end of the quarter, OCSL reported a net asset value of $19.66 per share, and with the stock trading at $18.47, passive income investors can still take advantage of a 6% discount to NAV.

Following the failure of SVB in March, more business development companies (though not all) have begun to trade at discounted valuations. However, I still prefer to own OCSL because management has proven to be very shareholder friendly and has significantly increased its pay-out in recent years.

Why OCSL Could See A Lower/Higher Valuation

The non-accrual ratio at Oaktree Specialty Lending increased in the last quarter, which should be noted. If OCSL's credit quality continues to deteriorate, the BDC's discount valuation may increase.

If the central bank ends the current rate-hiking cycle, Oaktree Specialty Lending may be affected in two ways: it may result in new demand for lower-cost loans, but it may also result in lower net investment income, which is primarily generated by the BDC's floating rate loans.

My Conclusion

Despite the increase in the non-accrual ratio in the most recent quarter, I believe Oaktree Specialty Lending is still a very well-managed, quality-driven (First Lien-focused) business development company with the potential to deliver consistent dividend income to passive income investors.

Dividend coverage at Oaktree Specialty Lending has improved, and the BDC has consistently covered its dividend with adjusted net investment income.

Given that the stock is still trading at a discount to net asset value, I am content to keep OCSL in my dividend portfolio; it is now my second-largest holding after Hercules Capital.