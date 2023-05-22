Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Oaktree Specialty Lending: Get An 11.9% Yield At A Discount To NAV

On the Pulse
8.8K Followers

Summary

  • Oaktree Specialty Lending has an improving dividend coverage trend, despite originations dropping in 1Q-23.
  • Portfolio quality took a hit in the last quarter, but the company said it views the increase in non-accrual ratio as temporary as it works out short-term solutions.
  • Oaktree Specialty Lending is a high-quality BDC, trading at a 12% yield and a 6% discount to net asset value.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSL) is facing challenges in its origination business, and the BDC's non-accrual ratio increased significantly in the last quarter.

While Oaktree Specialty Lending, like other business development companies, is seeing a decline in net new originations

This article was written by

On the Pulse
8.8K Followers
A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of OCSL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

