Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Bradesco: Primed For A Re-Rating Ahead Of Brazil's Monetary Policy Pivot

May 22, 2023 12:41 PM ETBanco Bradesco S.A. (BBD), BBDO
JP Research profile picture
JP Research
4.05K Followers

Summary

  • Bradesco started off the year positively, with its P&L results outperforming expectations.
  • The bank’s asset quality continues to deteriorate, but an end is finally in sight.
  • With a policy pivot increasingly likely in the coming months, Bradesco could lead the banking rebound.
small self-service terminal at Bradesco bank

Sidney de Almeida/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

With the Brazil rate-inflation gap now closing on 10% (~4% inflation vs. a 13.75% SELIC rate) and the Banco Central do Brasil (i.e., Brazil's central bank) under intense political pressure, the country looks poised to enter a steep rate cut cycle in the coming months. The only hurdle left is

This article was written by

JP Research profile picture
JP Research
4.05K Followers
A passionately curious analyst.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.