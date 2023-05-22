imaginima

(This article was in the newsletter on April 22, 2023.)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) announced Q1 earnings that were basically flat with the previous fiscal year and notched up the dividend a little bit, even though that dividend is well covered by cash flow. Free cash flow did fall as maintenance capital increased (among other reasons). In the future, free cash flow could fall further as the industry continues to need more capacity for the products produced.

That is probably the reason for the conservative dividend and the very low debt ratio. Management wants to be able to take advantage of capital projects when the time comes for those projects. But the balance sheet needs some financial flexibility to meet the market demand of self-financing projects, rather than periodic trips to the equity market to meet capital needs for any given project. Some of the currently available cash will be used to repurchase stock so that when expansion projects are needed, the use of the cash can be changed without worrying about cutting the dividend.

The last few years have been unexpectedly brutal. But since the coronavirus challenges, the industry appears to be on a recovery path that should last a few years this time around. If that is the case, then production will likely grow steadily, instead of the fast growth during the boom times that ended around 2015 with the large oil price decline.

A large company like Kinder Morgan will get its share of the business. But growth for a company this large will likely average a single digit, augmented by an occasional acquisition. When that is combined with the dividend, the total return to shareholders should average around 10% a year.

The midstream business does not have the cycle extremes of the upstream business. But the midstream stocks often follow the upstream stock prices. Therefore, an upstream recovery implies some recovery potential for the midstream stock prices despite the steady levels of the business. Actual growth projects will likely enhance any appreciation potential.

Kinder Morgan Presentation Of Industry Production Trends (Kinder Morgan February 2023, Investor Presentation)

The transition to clean energy will likely take a very long time. In the meantime, most projections show that more oil and gas will be needed. If more of these resources are needed, then more transportation facilities will be needed as well. This bodes well for a company like Kinder Morgan that is well diversified throughout the country.

Natural gas, as shown above, is likely to experience a larger percentage growth in the future than is the case with oil. Even with the existing cars, as technology advances, a gallon of gasoline keeps going further with newer cars than with older cars.

Natural gas is the raw material of choice for the rapidly growing hydrogen market, and several kinds of natural gas products are raw materials for the rapidly growing plastic market. As much as we try to go to everything renewable, it would appear at the current time that the technology is just not available for a rapid switch.

Kinder Morgan Growth Projections Of Natural Gas Production In Leading Basins (Kinder Morgan February 2023, Investor Presentation)

The swing basin for natural gas production right now is the Haynesville, as that is the leading dry gas basin. By many accounts, the rig count in the Haynesville is dropping. While that may delay the growth shown above until prices recover, most appear to agree that the Haynesville production will grow rapidly in the future. Most appear to agree that the overall outlook for natural gas is very good well into the future.

One thing about projections is that this industry has extremely low visibility. The advancement of technology makes that visibility lower because advancing technology could one day change the swing basin to another location. Then there are the effects of weather that can change a surplus to a deficit fast (and the reverse is also true). So even though many graphs show a smooth future, this industry generally has swings up and down as it grows.

Kinder Morgan Management Projection Of Crude Oil Production Trends (Kinder Morgan February 2023, Investor Presentation)

The crude oil production recovery lags the natural gas production recovery somewhat. This is because natural gas (bottomed first and) began a pricing recovery that was largely unnoticed during the coronavirus challenges. Therefore, the natural gas companies had a "head start" while the price of crude oil was going negative.

Many oil producers emerged from fiscal year 2020 with an objective to fix the balance sheet. The debt market and lenders began to demand much lower debt ratios at lower commodity prices, even if those prices were not projected anytime in the future.

In addition to the lending demands, the market demanded a return of capital rather than growth. The experience between 2015 and 2020 led the market to believe that oil and gas was not all that profitable. Therefore, Mr. Market was going for the "sure thing" by demanding a return of capital.

In the meantime, production dropped sharply as indicated in fiscal year 2020. The lending constraints and market demands muted any production increase during the pricing recovery. But now, balance sheets appear better than they have been in quite some time. Fears of another sharp downturn or a repeat of the experience in fiscal year 2015-2020 appear to be fading enough that some managements are actually beginning to forecast production growth.

Kinder Morgan management is clearly expecting a far more normal return to historical actions based upon the commodity price levels. That would seem to be the case as growth in demand appears to be resuming.

The Future

Kinder Morgan, Inc. management has maximized the financial flexibility by getting the debt ratio below the maximum which was set as a goal. Similarly, management retains free cash flow to fund potential growth projects that look likely in the future. Current Free cash flow will likely fund future capital growth projects as they become needed.

Much of the expansion is needed currently in the industry-friendly states of the Deep South because the Haynesville appears to need quite a bit more midstream capacity. The Permian is unlikely to be far behind.

So, slow growth by Kinder Morgan, Inc. over the long run is highly likely. Management recently put out a new presentation that approaches this idea from a slightly different viewpoint. But the main idea is the same. Natural gas demand is going to grow. So, production and transportation growth is a near certainty for a long time to come.