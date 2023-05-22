Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Annaly Capital: Things Could Get Worse For This 13.7% Yielding Mortgage Trust

On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
8.8K Followers

Summary

  • Annaly Capital saw a large contraction in its net interest spread in the first quarter.
  • The trust’s book value declined marginally. The dividend pay-out ratio improved, however, thanks to Annaly Capital’s dividend cut in 1Q-23.
  • Annaly Capital may trade at too low a discount to book value.

Real Estate Investment Trust Concept

AnthonyRosenberg

Short-term interest rate volatility and tightening mortgage-backed security spreads contributed to a significant decline in the trust's book value last year, and these trends unfortunately continued in the first quarter.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) was harmed

Key Earnings Metrics

Key Earnings Metrics (Annaly Capital Management)

Chart
Data by YCharts

MSR Portfolio Overview

MSR Portfolio Overview (Annaly Capital Management)

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
8.8K Followers
A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.