Barloworld Limited (BRRAY) Q2 2023 Results Earnings Call Transcript

May 22, 2023 11:57 AM ETBarloworld Limited (BRRAY)
Barloworld Limited (OTCPK:BRRAY) Q2 2023 Results Earnings Conference Call May 22, 2023 5:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Nwabisa Piki - Head Of Investor Relations

Dominic Malentsha Sewela - Group Chief Executive Officer

Nopasika Vuyelwa Lila - Group Finance Director

Emmy Leeka - Chief Executive Officer, Barloworld Equipment Southern Africa

Quinton McGeer - Outgoing Chief Executive Officer, Barloworld Equipment Eurasia

Chris Wierenga - Chief Executive Officer, Barloworld Consumer Industries

Andronicca Masemola - Finance Manager, Barloworld Equipment Rest of Africa

Conference Call Participants

Nwabisa Piki

Good morning, all. Welcome to Barloworld's Interim Results for the Six Months Ended 31 March, 2023.

Today, we will present starting with our Group CEO, Mr. Dominic Sewela with group highlights and overview. We'll then move to Ms. Lila, our FD, for the financial overview. After that, she will be followed by the business unit heads, starting with Mr. Emmy Leeka from Equipment Southern Africa; Mr. Quinton McGeer, Equipment Eurasia; followed by Chris for our Consumer Industries vertical, presenting Ingrain's results. Thereafter, we'll have our CEO take you through our strategy update and outlook. And thereafter, we'll take questions from you online, over the telephone, on LinkedIn for those watching in LinkedIn. And yeah, we'll close off after that.

I will now hand you over to our CEO, Mr. Dominic Sewela.

Dominic Malentsha Sewela

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. As Nwabisa said, welcome to Barloworld's interim results. As per usual, it's always important that we start with ESG. We at Barloworld have been in the habit of ensuring that we can integrate ESG as part of our business. And some of our key focus areas in ESG is financial inclusion because we operate in emerging markets. And in these markets, societies that are impacted negatively, so one of our main task is to ensure that our communities are included and we have Mbewu and Siyakhula that is

