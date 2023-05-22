Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Sachem Capital: Baby Bonds With A 12.5% Yield To Maturity Are Very Appealing

May 22, 2023 1:02 PM ETSachem Capital Corp. (SACH), SACH.PA, SCCG6 Comments
The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Sachem Capital focuses on short-term lending for "fix-and-flip" purposes.
  • Rotation is slower as borrowers can't obtain a bank refinancing as easily as before.
  • I think the baby bonds offer excellent value for money with double-digit yield to maturity possibilities.
  • Even the common shares could be interesting down here, but a dividend cut is likely.
Man using drill on house outline

Martin Barraud/OJO Images via Getty Images

Introduction

I have always been interested in the baby bonds of Sachem Capital (NYSE:SACH) as the debt securities offer a very interesting risk/reward ratio. While the total potential for capital gains is

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SCCG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

