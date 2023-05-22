Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited (AFTPF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 22, 2023 12:11 PM ETAFT Pharmaceuticals Limited (AFTPF)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.55K Followers

AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCPK:AFTPF) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 21, 2023 6:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Malcolm Tubby - CFO

Hartley Atkinson - CEO

Conference Call Participants

Matt Montgomerie - Forsyth Barr

Christian Bell - Jarden

John Hester - AFG

Sam Arcand - Mint Asset Management

Operator

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the AFT Pharmaceuticals 2023 Full Year Results Analyst Briefing. [Operator Instructions] Finally, I would like to advise all participants that this call is being recorded. Your speakers today are Dr. Hartley Atkinson, CEO; and Malcolm Tubby, CFO.

I'd now like to welcome Dr. Hartley Atkinson, CEO, to begin the conference. Dr. Hartley, over to you.

Hartley Atkinson

Good. Thank you very much. Thank you, everyone, for joining the call today. So look, what I'd like to do is just to flick through the presentation. I'll do some of them, and Malcolm will do other parts of financial parts and in the end see if there's any questions.

So obviously, that's Page number 1, which refers to this full financial year. Then Page number 2 is a standard disclaimer, so if you can please read that and you go at your own time.

Page number 3. Basically, what we're saying is we're pleased to be declaring and made a dividend, and we're pleased to also have yet another year of record revenue. In fact, if you look at the graph on the bottom, you can see that over the last 10 years, we've almost -- not quite but almost quadrupled revenue, which we're really pleased with just getting the ongoing growth. And if anything, we're pleased to see it starting to almost slightly hockey stick as well, which is what we've been working hard to achieve.

So the overall operating revenue grew 20% to $157 million with

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.