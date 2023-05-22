Baris-Ozer/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

What do you make of International Paper (NYSE:IP)? This is one of the questions a lot of readers have asked me in the past few months. This Tennessee-based packaging company is tricky to figure out, as it comes with a juicy 6% yield yet an abysmal long-term performance. However, because IP's stock price is so cyclical, it tends to offer steep regular discounts whenever the market is pricing in poor economic growth and weak consumer demand.

Right now, we are at such a point. International Paper shares are trading at the lower boundary of its long-term trading range after falling by roughly 50% from its 2021 highs.

In this article, we'll assess the risk/reward and the attractiveness of the company's 6% yield.

So, let's get to it!

What's International Paper?

Incorporated in 1941, International Paper's history goes back to 1898 when 17 pulp and paper mills merged. Nowadays, the company is a global manufacturer of renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products. It has manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa.

International Paper operates various pulp and packaging mills, converting and packaging plants, recycling plants, and bag facilities in the United States. It also has production facilities in Canada, Europe, North Africa, and Latin America.

Additionally, the company operates a printing and packaging products distribution business in Asia through six branches.

In 2021, it spun off its printing paper business called Sylvamo (SLVM).

Generally speaking, a few things apply to the company.

It operates a wide-moat business that allows for high free cash flow generation (more on that in this article).

International Paper's business is cyclical. 83% of its 2022 sales were generated in the Industrial Packaging segment. While close to half of its customers are operating in the food and beverage segment, roughly a quarter of it is generated in e-commerce, shipping, and durable goods.

When adding the cyclical nature of input goods (cellulose and related wood products), we see that IP's stock price is extremely cyclical. During economic upswings, it often doubled, followed by steep declines during times of weakening economic growth.

Right now, the stock is roughly 50% below its all-time high, which could offer tremendous value to shareholders.

How Is International Paper Doing?

In light of its stock price, I think it makes sense to expect that the company is running into some headwinds. This was confirmed by its 1Q23 earnings report and management comments.

The company recognized macroeconomic uncertainties at the beginning of the year, which have affected its businesses. The quarter experienced weaker-than-expected demand due to greater inventory destocking across the entire supply chain, weaker export markets, and adverse weather impacts on the fresh produce segment.

After having worked my way through the entire consumer supply chain, I believe it's fair to say that the company is right. Consumer sentiment is horrible, which leads retailers to reduce inventories.

If consumer sentiment were rising, retailers would be buying new products in advance of higher expected demand. In such a scenario, IP would see higher demand for its products. Now, the opposite is happening.

Furthermore, lower prices across the company's portfolio added pressure on margins compared to the full-year outlook. While destocking in the retail channel has largely been resolved, it continues in the rest of the supply chain, especially with manufacturers and many customers.

Hence, this is the point where I show you manufacturing sentiment, which is clearly not supportive of higher packaging demand either.

Based on these developments, US box shipments in the first quarter decreased by 8.5% year-over-year and nearly 12% in March. The company saw that demand declined across all end-use segments except for e-commerce.

International Paper

Defensive segments like processed food and protein showed more resilience with single-digit declines, while durables and other non-durable consumer goods experienced mid-teen declines. The destocking efforts in longer supply chains affected these discretionary segments the most. E-commerce, although down mid-single digits compared to last year, remained relatively resilient.

International Paper

The good news is that International Paper anticipates this destocking process to conclude in the second quarter, leading to an improved demand environment in the second half of the year.

However, despite the forecast of bottoming demand, the company revised its full-year outlook. Management highlighted the aforementioned weaker-than-expected demand for its products and price reductions across its portfolio during the first quarter.

Based on these factors, the company revised its EBITDA projection for 2023 to be in the range of $2.3 to $2.5 billion.

International Paper

With that said, let's look at the dividend.

The International Paper Dividend

International Paper currently pays a $0.4625 dividend per share per quarter. This is the result of a 10% dividend cut in October 2021. The five-year average annual dividend growth rate is 0.8%.

Despite poor dividend growth in the past, IP currently yields 5.8%.

With regard to capital spending, this year, the company plans to allocate $1.0-$1.2 billion for CapEx, with a particular emphasis on investing in its US box system. These investments aim to enhance capabilities and position the company for long-term profitable growth with its customers. Additionally, the company emphasized its focus on high-return cost-reduction projects across its systems.

International Paper

With regard to capital spending, higher spending and lower income are expected to lower free cash flow to less than $870 million in 2023. In 2024, that number is expected to rise to $1 billion again. This implies a 2024E cash payout ratio of roughly 64%.

Leo Nelissen

While IP is not turning into a growth stock, it's a value play. The company has an implied free cash flow yield of roughly 10% in 2024 and 2025, which opens up new possibilities for buybacks and dividends.

Bear in mind that International Paper has a 2.0x 2023E net leverage ratio and a BBB credit rating. This allows management to focus on shareholder distributions instead of debt reduction.

Hence, according to the company:

Going forward, we're committed to returning cash through maintaining our dividend and through opportunistic share repurchases.

Given these comments, I wouldn't expect dividend growth to pick up anytime soon. While that's not great, it makes sense, given its somewhat elevated payout ratio. It's also not that bad for investors who buy the current yield of almost 6%. If the stock were to take off, I wouldn't be a buyer at a lower yield.

Valuation

Given current conditions, IP shares are fairly valued. The company is trading at 5.8x LTM EBITDA but 7.5x NTM EBITDA. Unless economic growth expectations improve meaningfully, IP shares remain fairly valued, not undervalued.

The same goes for the 10x 2023/2024 free cash flow multiple.

That said, the risk/reward is still good. Not only has IP adjusted its guidance, but investors have started to price in a recession. The lower part of the chart below compares the ISM Manufacturing Index to the distance (in percentage) IP shares are trading below their all-time high.

Given the bigger picture, I cannot make the case that IP is a must-own stock. The company is highly cyclical, very volatile, and not a consistent dividend grower.

However, it is a value stock. While its valuation isn't looking attractive due to adjusted guidance and sell-side estimates, investors have priced in a lot of economic weakness.

The moment economic growth improves, we'll likely see a much higher IP stock price. When adding its 6% dividend yield, which is backed by strong free cash flow, there is a case to be made to own IP shares in a high-yield portfolio.

Takeaway

International Paper is a Tennessee-based packaging company offering a 6% yield. However, it has had a weak long-term performance. The stock price is highly cyclical, often experiencing steep declines during periods of economic weakness.

Currently, the stock is trading roughly 50% below its all-time high, presenting potential value for investors.

The company faced headwinds in the first quarter of 2023, with weaker demand due to inventory destocking and adverse market conditions. However, International Paper expects the destocking process to conclude in the second quarter, leading to improved demand in the second half of the year.

The stock has a 5.8% yield, and although dividend growth has been poor historically, it is supported by strong free cash flow. The company plans to allocate capital spending to enhance capabilities and position itself for long-term profitable growth.

Considering the current valuation, IP shares are fairly valued, but the risk/reward is favorable. Investors have already priced in a recession, and improved economic growth could lead to a higher stock price.

Combined with the 6% dividend yield, International Paper may be suitable for inclusion in a high-yield portfolio.