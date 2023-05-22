Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Twilio Inc. (TWLO) Presents at J.P. Morgan 51st Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference (Transcript)

May 22, 2023 12:24 PM ETTwilio Inc. (TWLO)1 Comment
Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) J.P. Morgan 51st Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference May 22, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jeff Lawson - Co-Founder, CEO & Board Chair

Conference Call Participants

Mark Murphy - JPMorgan

Mark Murphy

Okay, good morning, everyone. Welcome to the conference. I'm Mark Murphy, Software Analyst with JPMorgan. And it is a wonderful honor to be here with Jeff Lawson, who is the Founder and CEO of Twilio.

First of all, Jeff, thank you for making the long trek out here.

Jeff Lawson

Thank you. The longest trek was actually getting down from the seventh floor, the elevator.

Mark Murphy

That can be the case.

Jeff Lawson

Yeah.

Mark Murphy

I've encountered that myself. So welcome to the conference. Maybe you could begin by just giving a very brief introduction of yourself and Twilio for the benefit of anyone out there in the audience who is not aware?

Jeff Lawson

Yeah, absolutely. So hey, everybody. I'm Jeff Lawson. I'm the CEO and Co-Founder of Twilio. Twilio is a customer engagement platform. We allow companies to understand their customers and then connect with their customers across all the different parts of a business that talks to a customer, whether it's sales, service, marketing support.

We're building this platform that allows companies to understand customers, based on every data point that a company has about this customer, everything they buy, everything they scroll, every visit, every click, and then use that to go create more engaging interactions over emails, calls, texts, every touchpoint that company has with their customer, be able to make those into greater lifetime value, creating conversations with those customers.

So we're the leader. Where we started is in communications, with a leader in this market called CPaaS, which is communications platform-as-a-service. We powered over a trillion interactions

