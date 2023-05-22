SHansche

The dry bulk market faces more disruptions as macroeconomic volatility persists. The geopolitical tension between Ukraine and Russia further aggravates the situation. The softening demand, elevated gasoline prices, and the sailing risk in the Black Sea are some problems. In turn, many dry bulk carriers have to deal with their weaker operations. Massive revenue decreases and margin contractions are typical these days. Even an industry stalwart like Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) is not spared from the market blows. Despite this, the company shows durability and resilience with its increased number of vessels. Moreover, it maintains its solid financial positioning as one of its cornerstones. It allows the company to cover its operating capacity while withstanding current headwinds. Also, it can sustain its capital returns through dividend payouts and share repurchases. Meanwhile, the stock price stays in an uptrend but still has decent upside potential.

Company Performance

It's been over a year since I last covered Safe Bulkers, Inc. Today, the company still operates in a stormy market landscape. It still has to deal with the cooling demand and Black Sea tension. And although market volatility has become more manageable recently, the impact of inflation lingers. Recession fears are seeping through every household and business globally and may hamper the recovery of the dry bulk market. Despite this, SB shows it can withstand more disruptions and regain its footing.

The company started with a relatively weaker performance in 1Q. Its operating revenue was $66.85 million, a 14% year-over-year decrease. Generally, 1Q is the least active quarter due to seasonality, the double-digit decrease from 1Q 2022 shows the impact of market headwinds. Inflation remains the primary challenge for the company. In 4Q 2022, inflation in the Euro Area peaked at 10.6%, one of the highest in history. Also, economic recovery appears slower compared to the US. With that, the impact of inflation remains evident in companies operating in the region. Fuel prices had a massive impact on its operations. As a dry bulk carrier, it relies heavily on energy commodities to sustain its operations. They also peaked in 2022, making it more difficult for the company to improve operational efficiency. We can see it in its time charter equivalent rate, with revenues dropping from $81.1 million to $69.5 million. Given all these, the company had to deal with softer demand and the clearing supply chain bottlenecks. These lowered the capacity to set strategic rates for its services.

With regard to its peers, Safe Bulkers appear to outperform most of them. It shows two things. First, the dry bulk market was hammered as a whole. Second, Safe Bulkers remained a durable figure in the industry. In fact, the peer average revenue decrease was higher at -21%. Only Capital Product (CPLP) and SFL Corporation (SFL) had steady revenue growth.

Likewise, operating costs and expenses increased in 1Q. It was most evident in voyage expenses of $5.93 million, a 36% year-over-year increase. It is no surprise the operating margin contracted from 46% to 30%. The only consolation was that its SG&A remained relatively flatter, showing efficient management of its staff. Also, the fact that it remained viable despite the substantial decrease in revenues and increase in expenses meant a lot. The company still realized positive returns, which it could use to sustain its operations. SB is capital-intensive, so it requires high resources. Today, the challenge is to ensure its capacity to maintain its fleet and deliver services.

This year, Safe Bulkers faces similar challenges. The dry bulk market stays sluggish, given the decreasing Baltic Dry Bulk Index. At 1,384 points, the index is about 40% lower than the same period in 2021 and 2022. Likewise, the capesize index, which refers to vessels transporting 150,000-ton cargoes, fell by 1.7% in the past three weeks. The Panamax Index has been decreasing by 1.1% for 18 consecutive days. These reflect the lower demand for large vessels. As such, it may take more time for Safe Bulkers and the whole market to bounce back. The consolation is that the company shows high sustainability levels. As of today, it has 44 vessels versus 40 in 2022. It has a higher operating capacity while sustaining positive margins.

Why Safe Bulkers May Remain Solid This Year

Safe Bulkers, Inc. faces a tough year ahead. We already saw its performance in the first quarter. Some challenges may hamper its rebound potential, especially if another recession takes place. Lower consumption may remain a problem as they can affect the demand for larger vessels. Also, interest rate hikes may discourage borrowings and investments in the Euro Area. Safe Bulkers must be more careful since it has high financial leverage. Its borrowings are equivalent to 33% of the total assets.

Despite this, the company must keep its hopes high. Inflation across many regions has already relaxed. In the Euro Area, inflation is now only 7%. It is still way higher than pre-pandemic levels but 33% lower than the 2022 peak. In the US, inflation is 4.9%, 46% lower than the 2022 peak. More importantly, gasoline prices have become flatter recently. In Europe, prices are now €1.57 per liter versus €1.74 in the same period in 2022. In the US, gasoline is only $0.95 per liter versus $1.3 per liter in 2022. The steady decrease can help the company improve its efficiency. The voyage may become less costly as gasoline becomes cheaper. While revenues may remain flat, the company can stabilize its operating expenses. The reopening of China's border can be instrumental in the dry bulk market rebound. The country occupies a massive part of the global trade. In 4Q 2022, China had hard lockdowns as the pandemic intensified in the area. But in 1Q 2023, the country reopened its borders, allowing the resumption of the flow of goods and services. The robust economic rebound can help drive the demand for goods and services in the market.

What makes Safe Bulkers a solid company is its sound financial positioning. Despite being capital-intensive, it ensures sustainability in the long run. Its cash levels decreased from $156 million to $90 million. Yet, we can see the continued increase in its operating assets, particularly vessels. Also, its borrowings remain flat, with only 5% having current maturities. The company sustains its operations and increases its fixed assets without raising its financial leverage. We can confirm it in its Net Debt/EBITDA Ratio of 1.46x. This ratio is way lower than the maximum ratio of 3.5x-4.5x. It is impressive since its earnings are more than enough to cover its borrowings. Even better, its 1Q EBITDA of $33 million can cover the current borrowings of $22.8 million. The company maintains the balance between viability and sustainability.

Stock Price Assessment

The stock price of Safe Bulkers, Inc. has decreased in the past two years. There were some rebounds, but it remains lower than that in my previous coverage. At $3.56, the stock price is 13% lower than last year's value. Despite this, we can see this downtrend as an opportunity to buy shares at a discount. Moreover, the company remains an ideal dividend stock. Dividends have been consistent since the company resumed its payments. They have yields of 5.06%, way higher than the S&P 600 average of 1.72%. They are well-covered, as shown by the Dividend Payout Ratio of 33%. Also, the company sustains its capital returns through share repurchases. But for more security and stability, an investor can opt to purchase preferred shares. It distributes $0.50 per share per quarter, leading to higher yields. As such, SB remains promising with its high investment returns. To assess the stock price better, we will use the DCF Model.

FCFF $33,400,000

Cash $89,820,000

Borrowings $417,000,000

Perpetual Growth Rate 4.4%

WACC 9.2%

Common Shares Outstanding 118,879,000

Stock Price $3.56

Derived Value $5.21

The derived value adheres to the supposition of a potential undervaluation. There may be a 46% upside in the next 12-18 months. So, investors may see the company stock as a good bargain.

Bottom Line

Safe Bulkers, Inc. may be having a challenging year. But its operational efficiency and increasing vessels show high operating capacity and rebound potential. Even better, it has adequate cash reserves and consistent earnings to sustain its operations. Its excess liquidity shows it can withstand more headwinds and cover borrowings. And with the decreasing inflation and fuel prices, the company may stabilize viability. It can also keep its capital returns through dividends and share repurchases. But as an investor, I value it more for its enticing preferred dividends. Also, the stock price is undervalued with decent upside potential. The recommendation is that Safe Bulkers, Inc. is a buy.