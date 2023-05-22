pcess609/iStock via Getty Images

Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) delivered very decent quarterly results along with a lot of beneficial information about the results coming in 2023 and 2025. In my view, the know-how accumulated about customer experience, further economies of scale, and innovation efforts justify following this name. Besides, I would be expecting further consumer spending captured by the food away from home industry, which will likely lead to beneficial FCF expectations. I dislike the total amount of debt, and new labor regulations may also complicate future performance. With that, in my view, the stock appears undervalued.

Recent Business Performance Of Performance Food Group And The Recent Acquisition Of Core-Mark

Performance Food Group started delivering food in 1885. With a product portfolio that exceeds 250k products including food and related products, a reach of more than 300,000 customer locations, and more than 140 distribution centers, Performance Food Group Company ranks as a benchmark company in the sector.

I would like to remind investors of the impressive business performance reported in the past. According to YCharts, the company reported headcount revenue growth, free cash flow growth, and EBITDA growth.

Source: YCharts

Performance Food Group divides its operations into three segments: food services, Vistar, and Convenience. The numbers reported in the last quarterly report were as follows.

Source: 10-Q

The first of these segments offers different food products, generally beef or fish, which are exclusively used for menus and ingredients for daily use by its customers. This segment is the largest in terms of its infrastructure and income, with more than 175,000 customer locations and 78 distribution centers. The clients of this segment are different food establishments, many of which are business franchises, to whom Performance Food Group offers the menu base such as meat, poultry, fish, or protein foods as well as other frozen product options.

Vistar, on the other hand, is the name of the segment in charge of the distribution and marketing of candies, snacks, and mass consumption products in markets and small stores, or service areas of different establishments. It has 25 distribution centers nationwide, and its products reach, in addition to retail stores, repositories and distributors for vending machines or coffee franchises and bars of this type.

Ultimately, the Convenience segment is one of the largest distributors and sellers of products and services in this market, offering, in addition to packaged foods, marketing strategy services and technology solutions to more than 50,000 customer points in Canada as well as the United States. Among the products we find liquor, tobacco, sweets, and snacks. It has 39 distribution centers nationwide and four distribution centers in Canada.

Performance Food Group managed to complete the acquisition of Core-Mark, which allowed it to expand its business to Canada, with an installed trade infrastructure of similar proportions to the one it already had in the United States at the national level. The acquisition included a significant amount of goodwill, which represents close to 40% of the total amount of money paid and $979 million in net working capital.

Source: 10-K

Great Quarterly Results And Beneficial Guidance For The Year 2023 And 2025

In the third quarter of 2023, the most relevant was total case volume growth, net sales growth close to 5%, and gross profit improvement of close to 12%. I also believe that an adjusted EBITDA increase of 32% and adjusted diluted earnings per share which increased 63% are worth noting.

Source: Quarterly Press Release

With that, about the business model, I believe that the recent guidance given for the year 2023 and 2024 is worth noting. The company expects adjusted EBITDA close to $1.36 billion in 2023 and between $1.5 billion and $1.7 billion in fiscal year 2025. I appreciate quite a bit that the company gives information about what might happen in 2025. In my view, it helps financial forecasters quite a bit in executing free cash flow models.

For the full fiscal year 2023, PFG now expects Adjusted EBITDA to be in a range of $1.34 billion to $1.36 billion compared to the prior expectation of $1.27 billion to $1.35 billion. PFG reiterates its previously announced 3-year net sales and Adjusted EBITDA targets. Source: Quarterly Press Release The Company continues to expect to achieve annual net sales of $62 to $64 billion and Adjusted EBITDA between $1.5 and $1.7 billion in fiscal 2025. Source: Quarterly Press Release

It is also worth noting that other financial analysts are expecting net sales growth, net income growth, and free cash flow growth. For the year 2025, we would be talking about $62 billion with an EBITDA of $1.604 billion. Besides, operating margin would stand at close to 2%, with a net margin of 1% and 2025 free cash flow close to $832 million.

Source: Market Screener

Balance Sheet: The Total Amount Of Debt Is Not Small

The balance sheet of Performance Food Group includes a significant amount of accounts receivable and inventories, goodwill, intangibles, and property, plant and equipment all financed by trade accounts payable, and a significant amount of long term debt. Without a lot of cash in hand, I wouldn't be worried about the liquidity because the total current assets are larger than total current liabilities.

More in particular, the company reported cash of only $8 million, accounts receivable of $2.283 billion, inventories worth $3.247 billion, and prepaid expenses and other current assets close to $231 million. Total current assets are $5,833 million, close to 2x total current liabilities. I believe that liquidity does not seem a problem, but I would monitor closely the total amount of debt.

With respect to long term assets, Performance Food Group reported a large goodwill of $2.302 billion and other intangible assets worth $1.073 billion. Also, with property, plant and equipment worth $2.197 billion and operating lease right-of-use assets close to $660 million, total assets stand at $12.189 billion.

Source: 10-Q

With respect to the list of liabilities, Performance Food Group reported trade accounts payable and outstanding checks in excess of deposits close to $2.477 billion, with accrued expenses and other current liabilities close to $780 million. I also saw finance lease obligations worth $94 million and current operating lease obligations of around $104 million.

Besides, with long-term debt close to $3.532 billion, deferred income tax liability of $430 million, and non-current finance lease obligations of $396 million, total liabilities were equal to $8.607 billion.

Source: 10-Q

With that about the total amount of debt, I believe that it is worth noting that fiscal year maturities of long-term debt show that Performance Food Group will likely have to pay debt obligations in 2027 and thereafter. With this in mind, I believe that management will be able to renegotiate these agreements or reduce the total amount of debt thanks to free cash flow generation.

Source: 10-K

My DCF Model

Under my financial model, I assumed that the share of consumer spending captured by the food away from home industry will continue to increase in the future. In my view, further increases in employment, increases in disposable income, and increases in the number of restaurants will most likely bring more consumption in the industry.

I also think that economies of scale will most likely bring free cash flow growth and increases in the free cash flow margins. Besides, further improvement of supply chain efficiencies and customer satisfaction could further revenue growth in the coming years.

My assumptions also include the acquisition of other competitors and investment in the research. Specifically in this sense, the development of innovations and technological solutions will most likely bring further business growth. In my view, if the company can avoid third party service providers for managing relevant aspects of the business like making purchases, processing orders, loading trucks, or optimization, operating efficiency could improve.

We rely on software and other technology systems, some of which are managed by third-party service providers, to manage significant aspects of our business, including making purchases, processing orders, managing our warehouses, loading trucks in the most efficient manner, and optimizing the use of storage space. Source: 10-K

In sum, I assumed that further adaptation, reinvention, innovation, and making it work for customers will most likely bring business growth. I believe that most customers see Performance Food Group as an essential part of their operations. The necessary ingredient helps simplify their lives and deliver success. If management successfully did this for many years, I do not see why it would not do it in the future.

In my free cash flow model, I included net income growth from 2023 to 2033, depreciation growth, amortization of intangible assets, stock compensation expenses growth, changes in account receivables, and changes in inventories. Also, with increases in trade accounts payable and increases in accrued expenses and other liabilities, CFO would grow from 2023 to 2033.

The numbers that are included in the free cash flow model are in line with the figures reported by Performance Food Group in the past. I am referring to changes in working capital, changes in inventories, changes in accounts payable, and changes in depreciation and amortization.

Source: YCharts

In my financial model, the figures from 2023 to 2033 include 2033 net income of $994.5 million, depreciation close to $597.5 million, 2033 amortization of intangible assets of around $453 million, and amortization of deferred financing costs close to $15.5 million.

Also, with 2033 change in LIFO reserve of close to $504 million, stock compensation expenses of $127.5 million, and deferred income tax expenses of around -$25.5 million, I forecasted changes in contingent consideration accretion expense of -$276.5 million and other non-cash activities of -$98.5 million. If we also include accounts receivable of -$164.5 million, 2033 changes in inventories of -$2.0755 billion, changes in trade accounts payable close to $659.5 million, and changes due to accrued expenses and other liabilities close to $108.5 million, the CFO would stand at $1.2175 billion. Finally, taking into account 2033 capex of -$432.5 million, the FCF would be $785.5 million.

Source: My DCF Model

If we assume a conservative EV/FCF ratio of 30x and a discount of 10.55%, the enterprise value would be close to $14.42655 billion. If we add cash of $8 million, and subtract long-term debt close to $3.532 billion and finance lease obligations close to $396 million, the equity valuation would be $10.506 billion. The fair price would be close to $67 per share.

Source: YCharts Source: My DCF Model

Competitors

The food distribution market in the United States is highly competitive. Although it does not have major restrictions on entry, it is strongly captured by the two largest majority companies, Sysco (SYY) and US Foods (USFD), direct competitors of Performance Food Group with access to greater resources and infrastructure. The median EV/FCF of SYY and USFD is equal to 37x-42x, so I believe that my multiple of 30x FCF is quite appropriate.

Source: YCharts

In addition, there are many small companies with recruitment in regional markets, also participating in active competition. In this last sense, the participating small companies carry out joint activities, in terms of operation and marketing, and generate an infrastructure with a large presence in some regional markets.

Risks

Performance Food Group Company depends on third parties for certain parts of the distribution business. As a result, I believe that the company might suffer risks from negotiations with third parties, which may lower free cash flow margins and free cash flow expectations.

New conditions or labor law regulations could have an impact on the bottom line. Besides, recent increases in inflation might also lead to increases in salaries, which may increase the operating expenses and lower free cash flow growth. As a result, I believe that the implied fair price for the stock would decline.

These factors are accompanied by the fact that most of the clients, except for a few cases, have no obligation to continue their contracts, generating unpredictability in future projections. If management doesn't successfully renegotiate contracts, or some contracts are not renewed, future revenue growth may be lower than expected.

To these elements of risk we must add other peculiarities of the company's operations, such as changes, in general, in people's eating habits and the downward trends of tobacco-related products, which seem to be a large part of the company's earnings in recent years.

Also, the integration of Core-Mark into the Performance Food Group Company business and management of operations in Canada must be given due consideration. This part of the business has its own situations and risk factors specific to the Canadian market and its particularities. Besides, if the company finds that the total acquisition contribution was too high, goodwill may be impaired, which might lead to stock price declines.

My Opinion

Performance Food Group reported beneficial quarterly results. I believe that the company is experiencing a long term increase in consumer spending captured by the food away from home industry. Besides, like we saw in the last quarter, further economies of scale, investments in innovation and technology, and customer experience enhancements will likely bring adjusted EBITDA growth and EPS growth. Even taking into account potential risks from the total amount of debt, failed negotiations with third parties or clients, and lack of long term contracts with stakeholders, I believe that Performance Food Group remains undervalued.