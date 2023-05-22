Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Ginkgo Bioworks: Asset Manager In Disguise

May 22, 2023 1:42 PM ETGinkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (DNA)
Richard Durant profile picture
Richard Durant
5.35K Followers

Summary

  • Ginkgo's business model has many nuances that are not well understood. It will still likely be a number of years before the viability of Ginkgo's approach is demonstrated.
  • Near-term performance is likely to continue to be dominated by rising expenses and declining Biosecurity revenue, which could further pressure the stock.
  • Ginkgo will likely need to add to its track record of capturing downstream value, and progress towards profitability, before investors begin to buy back into the narrative.

DNA helix

byakkaya

Ginkgo Bioworks' (NYSE:DNA) first quarter results were something of a mixed bag, with continued progression on a number of metrics offset by rising costs and declining revenues. Ginkgo's success or failure is unlikely to be demonstrated in the near term, but

Illustrative Cell Engineering Project Value

Figure 1: Illustrative Cell Engineering Project Value (Source: Created by author)

Ginkgo Customers

Figure 2: Ginkgo Customers (Source: Ginkgo Bioworks)

Potential Reasons for Outsourcing R&D to Ginkgo

Figure 3: Potential Reasons for Outsourcing R&D to Ginkgo (Source: Ginkgo Bioworks)

Ginkgo's Data Asset

Figure 4: Ginkgo's Data Asset (Source: Ginkgo Bioworks)

New Ginkgo Services

Figure 5: New Ginkgo Services (Source: Ginkgo Bioworks)

Ginkgo's Biosecurity Business

Figure 6: Ginkgo's Biosecurity Business (Source: Ginkgo Bioworks)

Ginkgo's Expanding Biosecurity Network

Figure 7: Ginkgo's Expanding Biosecurity Network (Source: Ginkgo Bioworks)

Ginkgo's Biosecurity Platform

Figure 8: Ginkgo's Biosecurity Platform (Source: Ginkgo Bioworks)

Ginkgo Bioworks Revenue

Figure 9: Ginkgo Bioworks Revenue (Source: Created by author using data from Ginkgo Bioworks)

Ginkgo Bioworks Foundry Revenue

Figure 10: Ginkgo Bioworks Foundry Revenue (Source: Created by author using data from Ginkgo Bioworks)

Ginkgo Bioworks Biosecurity Revenue

Figure 11: Ginkgo Bioworks Biosecurity Revenue (Source: Created by author using data from Ginkgo Bioworks)

Ginkgo Bioworks Operating Expenses

Figure 12: Ginkgo Bioworks Operating Expenses (Source: Created by author using data from Ginkgo Bioworks)

Ginkgo Bioworks Job Openings

Figure 13: Ginkgo Bioworks Job Openings (Source: Revealera.com)

This article was written by

Richard Durant profile picture
Richard Durant
5.35K Followers
I have been managing my own investment portfolio for the past 9 years with a focus on fundamental research and deep value investing over long time horizons. My primary interest is finding early stage innovations which will create long-term value. I have a Bachelors degree in finance, an MBA and have completed the CFA and CMT exams.richarddurant.substack.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.