Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) Presents at 51st Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference (Transcript)

May 22, 2023 12:46 PM ETLam Research Corporation (LRCX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.55K Followers

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) 51st Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference May 22, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Doug Bettinger - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Harlan Sur - J.P. Morgan

Harlan Sur

Good morning and welcome to J.P. Morgan's 51st Annual Technology, Media & Communications Conference. My name is Harlan Sur, semiconductor and semiconductor capital equipment analyst for the firm. Very pleased to have Doug Bettinger, Chief Financial Officer of Lam Research here with us today. Lam is the third largest semiconductor capital equipment company in the world. Strong leadership in edge, their position with fast-growing and emerging businesses like next-generation transistor and memory cell architectures, resist processing, and advanced packaging.

So, Doug, thank you very much for joining us today. And I think you have something to read.

Doug Bettinger

Okay, let me hit the safe harbor real quick so my attorneys are happy about that.

Today's discussion may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risk and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those forward-looking statements can be found in the risk factors disclosed in our public filings with the SEC, including our 10-K and 10-Q.

I'm done with that.

Harlan Sur

Perfect. Well, again, thanks for joining us today, appreciate it.

Doug Bettinger

Thanks for having me, Harlan. It's good to be here.

Harlan Sur

The Lam team supplies into all of the global semiconductor manufacturers, right? So, you have great visibility on supply dynamics of the industry. And I know that you have a team who actually does a great job at looking at semiconductor industry demand trends as well.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Harlan Sur

So, I think a good way to start off is, overlaying the

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.