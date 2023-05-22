Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Thungela Resources: Huge Dividends, But Wait For Coal To Bottom

Manuel Paul Dipold
Summary

  • Thungela Resources is a South African coal miner.
  • The company has a very good balance sheet, and the significantly lower EPS this year seems to be already priced in.
  • The forward P/E ratio, according to my calculation, is only 3, and the forward dividend yield is about 20%.
  • But there are problems with the railroad delivery system, and the coal price is still in decline.
  • I think it is likely that the market exaggerates even further down, and you can get in even cheaper.

Investment Thesis

Thungela Resources Limited (OTCPK:TNGRF) is a South African coal producer that experienced a boom year in 2022 and paid huge dividends. From the peak, the share price has fallen 60% as coal prices have plummeted and delivery issues

Manuel Paul Dipold
My focus is on a total return style with long and short positions (10-30% short positions). My main expertise is the current technological and geopolitical shift with the amazing investment opportunities they offer. Therefore, I always try to find stocks or whole sectors with favorable risk-reward structures. My long investment style is a core-satellite strategy: The core consists of large caps and/or ETFs. The satellites around this core are small caps, potential 10-baggers, and undervalued stocks. In short selling, I focus on overvalued stocks that will fall back down sooner or later. My name is Manuel Paul Dipold. Born in Germany but lived 8 years in Asia. I am myself an entrepreneur and have many entrepreneur friends. I am not a professional investor but it´s a hobby I love. So I know Europe and Asia very well and seek undervalued or high-growth stocks - always with valuation, geopolitical and social shifts in mind.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

