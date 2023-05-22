Warchi

Written by Nick Ackerman. This was originally published to members of Cash Builder Opportunities on May 20th, 2023.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) has continued to face downward pressure throughout 2023. The ETF is off nearly 6.5% on a YTD basis. At the same time, the market, as measured by the S&P 500, has continued its march higher.

SCHD YTD Price (Seeking Alpha)

Recently, at Cash Builder Opportunities, we highlighted a covered call trade that we had entered after being assigned shares earlier this year. The price falling for SCHD was great for getting the covered calls to expire worthless; we even got the opportunity to write more puts as this ETF has faced pressure. By writing more puts, we will either collect more option premiums or potentially average down.

Additionally, by selling puts at the strike of $67 after taking the assignment previously at $76, we would take our average down to $71.50 (assuming one sells an equal number of puts on this second batch.) We also collected $0.90 in the previous trade, so the breakeven is a bit lower at $75.10, and the above trade would have a breakeven of $66.60 for a combined breakeven of $70.85.

For this latest covered call trade, we entered it on April 3, 2023, with a strike price of $76. That was our assignment price when we took the assignment of shares previously from writing puts.

Including the premium, our breakeven of the shares is actually down to $75.10 as we netted a premium of $0.90 when selling the puts originally. Over the course of 46 days, the ETF never really looked set to breach the $76 strike price.

By expiring worthless, we've kept the entire $0.52 in premium. That works out to a potential annualized return of 5.43%, above the usual dividend yield of SCHD. When writing puts and calls on ETFs, that's my personal target, to get above what just outright holding the ETF would provide.

We actually had these shares through the last ex-dividend date on March 22, providing us with the last dividend of $0.5965. The first quarter tends to be a smaller one followed by larger throughout the year. The trailing dividend yield comes to 3.74%.

What's Wrong With SCHD? Is It Broken?

SCHD had been enjoying a spectacular run as a strong-performing ETF in terms of returns. It delivered a 182%% return in the last decade. Even in 2022, when the market was struggling, SCHD held up relatively well.

SCHD Long-term Returns (Seeking Alpha)

This was helped by investing in strong dividend growth names. That led to nearly a 12% CAGR in terms of the dividend during this same decade period. Even a faster clip in the more recent periods.

SCHD Dividend Grade (Seeking Alpha)

This is a sizeable fund that has nearly $45.5 billion in total managed assets and comes in with a low expense ratio of just 0.06%. A low expense ratio can help keep more left over for investors at the end of the day. Thus, providing better total returns in the long run.

However, since I began trying to play the options wheel strategy, it has been going mostly downward. Which can hinder future covered call opportunities for the time being.

Besides me cursing all investors for now being involved with the name, the other factor is that the fund's portfolio positioning in terms of sectors has performed fairly poorly. The index it tracks is the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 Index. This index "is designed to measure the performance of high-dividend-yielding stocks in the U.S. with a record of consistently paying dividends..."

This index is initially started by selecting holdings that have to be from the Dow Jones U.S. Broad Market Index initially, and it excludes REITs.

Then it has to have a minimum of 10 years of consecutive years of dividend payments, a market cap of at least $500 million and a minimum of three months of average trading volume of $2 million. They then screen the potential positions based on free cash flow to total debt, return on equity, and indicated annual yield. They then screen for the five-year dividend growth rate.

There are then some other considerations that are spelled out in the methodology breakdown, but essentially the main takeaway is that you are generally left with more value-oriented companies that pay dividends. The kind of companies that provide plenty of cash flow but perhaps are more mature businesses that aren't experiencing significant growth. There are exceptions, of course. This keeps tech allocation fairly limited. In fact, the largest sectors are industrials, healthcare, financials and consumer staples.

SCHD Sector Weighting (Schwab)

These sectors all performed quite well relative to tech in the last year; however, tech is having a comeback this year while most other sectors are languishing. Industrials and consumer staples are positive according to their SPDR ETF trackers (XLP) (XLI). They are only slightly positive, though; basically, they are flat on a YTD basis at this point.

SPDR Sector Performance (Seeking Alpha)

When looking at the fund's top holdings, we see that there are a few tech names.

SCHD Top Ten Holdings (Schwab)

Broadcom (AVGO), Cisco Systems (CSCO) and Texas Instruments (TXN) are all solid tech names. However, they are the more mature tech names and while they probably will have growth ahead of them, their best growth days are probably behind them. Additionally, AVGO has had a strong YTD performance, but CSCO and TXN have been relative laggards.

AVGO, CSCO, TXN YTD Performance (Seeking Alpha)

What has been working the most in this market comes down to the mega-cap tech names. Therefore, that's why we've seen such a wide divergence between SCHD and the S&P 500. The primary drivers of the S&P 500 looking like it's been such a strong year have been due to the tech titans. Primarily, Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT) that makeup over 14% of the index.

AAPL, MSFT YTD Performance (Seeking Alpha)

Then Amazon (AMZN), NVIDIA (NVDA), both classes of Alphabet (GOOG)(GOOGL), Meta Platforms (META) and Tesla (TSLA) are also having tremendous years in terms of performance. However, these are smaller weightings, but combined, these eight tickers alone make up over 26% of the S&P 500 or what investors often refer to as the 'market.'

AMZN, NVDA, GOOG, GOOGL, META, TSLA YTD Performance (Seeking Alpha)

While these tech names have also contributed to the outsized returns, the difference this year has become quite egregious. Looking at the S&P 500 or the even more absurd Nasdaq Composite's 21%+ YTD performance based primarily on these same tech titans gives a bit of a warped sense of the stock market. This is one theme that I've begun to bring up because of how much these tech stocks are masking what is an otherwise fairly weak market for 2023.

I'd argue instead that the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight (RSP) is a better representation of the market this year. And you know what? That is essentially flat on a YTD basis as it balances out the extremely strong returns of the tech giants against the other ~495 names. To be fair, SCHD has still underperformed on a YTD basis, but that's because it is tilted more toward the value side.

RSP, SPY, SCHD YTD Performance (Seeking Alpha)

Conclusion

The main takeaway is that SCHD doesn't have a problem and it isn't broken. It's simply a more accurate reflection of what is actually happening in the stock market that isn't masked by a handful of outliers. RSP is also a better measure of the 'market' right now compared to SPY. It helps balance out and gives a broader view of performance.

What was working well last year compared to the market was the more value-oriented holdings that SCHD is invested in. While growth/tech was struggling in 2022, it's certainly what is working this year, while the value-oriented space is the laggard as investors flock back into growth. (That still leaves it open for debate that I actually caused the entire downfall of the rest of the market - outside of the large-cap tech names - by becoming involved with SCHD.)