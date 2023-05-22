Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Barn Owl Analyst as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

jhorrocks

Recommendation and Thesis Summary.

I recommend a long position in Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) on the thesis that I expect industry housing KPIs to stabilize, setting up for revenues to reaccelerate through 2H23 and into FY24. At the same time that revenues accelerate, I expected outperformance in Operating EBITDA driven by the inherently strong incremental margins of the Franchise Group (f/k/a the RFG segment) as well as benefiting from permanent cost saving initiatives that have already been partially executed on in 2021 and 2022.

I am modeling revenue growth of -18% and +21% in 2023 and 2024 and contemplating 13% market share by 2024. This combined with ~$200M in structural cost savings executed as part of the $300M savings initiatives outlined at the 2022 Investor Day drives Operating EBITDA of ~$500M in 2024, ~14% above street, which is modeling a much more tepid pace of recovery.

In short, despite everyone "knowing" that things will get worse before it gets better for residential housing, I am recommending a contrarian buy on a cyclical stock as industry declines stabilize (i.e. a reversal in the second derivative), which should allow investors to put a real multiple on FY+1, and FY+2 numbers instead of waiting on the sidelines for estimates to stop falling. The risk here is that this call is too early but I feel confident in the key metrics reaccelerating into FY24, thereby at least reigniting the debate back to HOUS's ability to execute. Given its strong franchise and market share gains, this should be a positive for sentiment on the stock.

Brief Business Description.

Anywhere Real Estate, previously known as Realogy, is the largest residential real estate brokerage in the US with ~12.5% market share based on transaction in 2021. According to the National Association of Realtors, ~90% of buyers purchase their homes through an agent. As home purchase is one of the largest transactions one makes in their lifetime, hiring a professional can guide customers through the process. HOUS's business is skewed towards more luxury vs the rest of the market and operates both a franchised and owned model as well as a services segment, which provides services along the lifecycle of purchasing residential real estate. For those looking at the financials for the first time, note that the owned-brokerage segment pays a royalty fee of ~6% + marketing fees to the franchise segment but is netted out on a consolidated basis.

The owned-brokerage business (RBG or now called "Anywhere Brands") is the largest segment by revenues at ~74% but contributes only 10% of total EBITDA. Profitability is volatile as commission agent cost has gradually increased and the majority of the cost is tied to headcount (agents). Revenues = homesale txn * home price * broker commission + other revenues.

The franchised business (FRG or now called "Anywhere Advisors") franchises many of the well-known residential real estate brands. For a 1x fee and ongoing royalty payments (typically ~6%), this segment provides operations and administrative services to its franchisees. Franchising is low touch and cash flow generative as evidenced by the segment contributing to only 15% of gross revenues but 71% of Operating EBITDA. Revenues = Royalties + Other where Royalties is a % of transactions * price * broker commission and Other is primarily a lead gen business and a relocations services operations.

The services segment (RTG or now called "Anywhere Integrated Services) provides a full suite of services including title, escrow, and settlement. As part of the integrated model, RTG helps to close transactions for RBG.

Segment Breakdown (Company Filings and Barn Owl Analysis)

Thesis Point 1: KPIs are highly correlated with macro data points, which should stabilize in 2H23 and positions revenues to reaccelerate to growth in FY24.

As one can imagine, the business model of brokering residential real estate transactions and collecting royalty fees for franchising such a business is highly sensitive to the overall real estate cycle. What's more surprising probably is the extent to which the KPIs are correlated with the broader industry trend. Using Mortgage Banker Association (MBA)'s mortgage data as a proxy for industry-wide trends, we see that over the last 12 quarters, RBG transactions and RFG transactions have a 98.1% and 97.5% correlation respectively with existing homesale transactions while the directional hit rate (whether both metrics accelerated or decelerated) was 100.0% and 91.7% respectively. At the same time, the median price metric also showed similarly high correlation and directional hit rate with RBG and RFG's homesale price while mortgage refi originations had a 100% directional hit rate with RTG's refinance title and closing units metric (the correlation itself however is much lower due to the fluctuation in YoY % change).

MBA Data vs HOUS KPIs (Company Filings, MBA Mortgage Data, and Barn Owl Analysis)

Digging a bit deeper, we see that RBG transaction growth has been faster than industry growth in 9 out of the last 13 quarters suggesting consistent market share gains as management executes on the core business.

Company filings and Barn Owl Analysis

The MBA provides updated forecasts on a quarterly and annual basis every month. Looking ahead, it's clear that home sales are expected to continue declining QoQ ("thing will get worse before they get better") but stabilization is near as the latest forecast shows 2H23 transactions falling (-6%) vs 1H23's (-27%). Additionally, MBA Mortgage Forecast's downwards revision to FY23 transaction volumes has also started to stabilize, which will set a floor for HOUS's KPIs. From there FY24 is clearly expected to grow from that floor as industry trends begin to recover. Similarly, the revisions to Median Price seems to be stabilizing as well. As we are likely to see steady Fed Funds Rates from here on out and might even expect a cut before year end, this can only help with stabilizing industry forecasts. All this points to revenue estimates likely to finally find a floor in FY23 before accelerating in FY24 after multiple quarters of analysts revising down their numbers. It's common wisdom to be long cyclicals as the second derivative turns positive and it seems like we are about to hit that point. Sentiment wise, if estimates keep getting cut, there's no point talking about multiples since there's no trustworthy number to apply that multiple against so a cease to downward revisions can be just as powerful as positive results as investors and sell side analysts can confidently start valuing the company with their multiple of choice.

MBA Mortgage Finance Forecast and Barn Owl Analysis

Thesis Point 2: Cost structure improvements.

At the same time that revenues reaccelerate, HOUS will come out the other end with a structurally better cost structure. Management has focused on reducing costs during the downturn and has actioned over $150M in 2022 ($70M permanent and $80M temporary) with another $150M incremental cost reduction in 2023. The largest part of the initiative is a reduction in its own real estate footprint as well as a reduction in headcount and efforts to increase marketing efficiencies.

What's also important to note is that Operating EBITDA has been impacted for the last 3 quarters by legal accruals, which management does not adjust out. These are accrual expenses associated with 2 class action jury trials scheduled for the year and should be considered 1x as the accrual reflects what management expects to pay out at any given time and therefore, unless expectations around the trial changes, there should be no additional accruals. Management does not disclose the total amount here so as to not give away their hand to the plaintiffs but we can approximate this impact to EBITDA based on its historical G&A expense and contribution estimates from the cost savings initiative. My estimate for these expenses has roughly $25M per quarter from 3Q22 - 1Q23, hurting FY22 EBITDA margins by ~70bps.

Estimates.

Let's put all this together now. If homesale trends (and out-year forecasts) do start to stabilize as we expect, then we can feel confident in using the latest MBA Mortgage Forecasts as the basis of our modeling. I am modeling the following:

Total unit growth of (-14%)/+16% in FY23/FY24 vs MBA industry units of (-18%)/+14%, consistent with the few hundred bps faster growth that HOUS has exhibited over the last few years with room for additional upside.

Average homesale price growth of (-7%)/+3% in FY23/FY24 vs MBA's (-6%)/+3%.

This leads to total volume growth of (-20%)/+20% in FY23/FY24 (note that they reiterated their guided for FY23 to see -15% to -20% volume growth) driving similar levels of revenue growth

Based on the incremental margins of each segment vs 2019 results, I am projecting EBITDA in FY24 to be ~670M all things equal. Of course, all things are not equal, which we show in the bridge with ~145M in pressure from agent commission splits, ~225M in cost inflation (this contemplates 2.5% annual inflation on the non-Commission and Agent costs during that time) and we add on the ~200M in cost savings anticipated to be executed by 2024. All this bridges us to ~$500M in EBITDA in 2024, which is 14% above street estimates currently. See FY24 EBITDA Bridge table.

FY24 EBITDA Bridge (Barn Owl Analysis)

Valuation and Risk.

At current prices and based on my estimates, HOUS would be trading at ~7x FY24 EBITDA and translating to ~9% UFCF yield, which I find attractive for a name where I expect sentiment to improve.

A quick DCF, which I'll admit is quite sensitive to the discount rate (like most DCFs) gets to ~$11 PT with a reasonable range of $5.50 to $17.30, suggesting a good R/R skew at current prices. Assumptions here included in the tables below with a discount rate of 13.5% (scenario range of 12.5% to 14.5%) and perpetuity growth of 2.0% (scenario range of 1.0% to 3.0%), which I believe is fair for a share gainer in a cyclical industry facing some cost headwinds.

Barn Owl Analysis Barn Owl Analysis

It's no surprise that the risk to the thesis here is making the cyclical call too early. If macro economic conditions continue to deteriorate and FY23/FY24 homesale projections continue to fall, estimates will continue to be revised lower and it will be some time before investors have any confidence in FY24 revenue or EBITDA projections.

Company-specific risk comes the rise of tech-enabled non-traditional competitors in the industry, many of whom are lower cost discount brokers. That combined with residential real estate brokerage being a competitive industry more generally, broker commissions have fallen from 2.45% in early 2018 to 2.39% in 4Q22, driving a headwind to revenues. At the same time, commission split for agents have increased from 71.5% to 80.3%, driving further headwind to profitability. While this is unlikely to reverse in the coming years I believe that with its strong brands, an asset-light business model, and large presence in a fragmented market, the company can execute through these concerns. Revenues will take care of itself as the industry metrics recover while management's continued focus on cost takeouts will drive efficiency and mitigate profitability headwinds.

Conclusion.

To reiterate, the thesis is to buy HOUS, a cyclical housing-related name, just as industry forecasts start to stabilize. This should work prompt investors to focus on revenue re-acceleration and drive confidence that management's cost takeouts will drive meaningful EBITDA through the next cycle.

While the thesis is simple, the work here attempts to instill confidence in the estimates. By showing that industry forecasts are highly correlated with top-line KPIs and by assuming these industry metrics are starting to stabilize, we model revenue growth based on these industry forecasts to arrive at an above-consensus FY24 revenue estimate. By modeling EBITDA based on incremental margins by segment and bridging the major moving parts (agent split pressure, cost inflation, and management's savings initiatives), we arrive at a meaningfully above-consensus EBITDA estimate for FY24 as well.