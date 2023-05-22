Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Anywhere Real Estate: Buy Ahead Of Stabilizing Numbers

May 22, 2023 1:57 PM ETAnywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS)
Barn Owl Analyst
Summary

  • KPIs are highly correlated with industry metrics, which should stabilize in 2H23 and drive FY24 revenue estimates higher as investor focus returns to share gains through the next cycle.
  • Strong incremental margin, permanently improved cost structure and lapping 1x expenses to drive EBITDA outperformance.
  • Buying a beaten down cyclical name as forward numbers start to stabilize.
  • Risk is in market timing but supported by directional improvement driving positive sentiment.

Luxury Single Story Home Exterior Surrounded by Trees

jhorrocks

Revenue and EBITDA breakdown by segment

Segment Breakdown (Company Filings and Barn Owl Analysis)

Strong correlation between HOUS KPI and MBA data

MBA Data vs HOUS KPIs (Company Filings, MBA Mortgage Data, and Barn Owl Analysis)

Market Share Gains

Company filings and Barn Owl Analysis

Plot of MBA Mortgage Finance Forecast

MBA Mortgage Finance Forecast and Barn Owl Analysis

EBITDA Bridge for FY24

FY24 EBITDA Bridge (Barn Owl Analysis)

DCF part 1

Barn Owl Analysis

DCF and Sensitivity Table

Barn Owl Analysis

This article was written by

Barn Owl Analyst
A former long/short equity hedge fund analyst with a bias towards quantifying as much as possible. I like medium-term ideas with an identifiable catalyst but love to discuss investing ideas of all types.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

