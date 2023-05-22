Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Why UGI Corporation Stock Is A Buy Now

May 22, 2023 2:11 PM ETUGI Corporation (UGI)
Ramani
Summary

  • UGI Corporation has paid common dividends for more than 137 consecutive years.
  • UGI has paid increasing dividends for over 35 years.
  • UGI's business goals, strategy, and over 135-year history align with my portfolio goals.
  • UGI's current dividend yield of 5%+ is attractive to initiate a position.

UGI Corporation headquarters in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, USA.

JHVEPhoto

Why does UGI make a good fit for my portfolio?

UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) is a holding company. They distribute and market energy products and services through their subsidiaries. UGI Utilities, Inc. provides

https://www.ugicorp.com/company/corporate-information/our-strategy

UGI's Goal Strategy (UGI's website)

UGI-History-2012-2018

UGI-History-2012-2018 (UGI website)

UGI-History-2019-2023

UGI-History-2019-2023 (UGI Website)

UGI dividend history for 10 years

UGI dividend history in previous 10 years (Author compiled data)

UGI-PE

UGI-PE (Seekingalpha.com)

https://www.spglobal.com/_assets/documents/ratings/research/100991401.pdf

UGI-ESG (S&P Global)

UGI-ESG

UGI-ESG (UGI)

Dividend Grades-SA

Dividend Grades - SA (seekingalpha.com)

Reasons to Buy UGI

Reasons to Buy UGI (UGI Investors relation site)

Ramani
