Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

IceCure Medical Ltd (ICCM) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 22, 2023 1:18 PM ETIceCure Medical Ltd (ICCM)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.55K Followers

IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 22, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Todd Kehrli - EVC Group, IR

Eyal Shamir - Chief Executive Officer

Tlalit Bussi Tel-Tzure - Vice President, Business Development and Global Marketing

Ronen Tsimerman - Chief Financial Officer and COO

Conference Call Participants

Chait G - H.C. Wainwright

Anthony Vendetti - Maxim Group

Kemp Dolliver - Brookline Capital Markets

Operator

Good morning and thank you for standing by. Currently, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After management’s discussion there will be a question-and-answer session. Please be advised that today’s conference call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Todd Kehrli. Please go ahead.

Todd Kehrli

…ended March 31, 2023, and provide an update on recent operational highlights. You may refer to the earnings press release that we issued early this morning.

Participating on this morning’s call are IceCure Medical’s CEO, Eyal Shamir; and VP of Business Development and Global Marketing, Tlalit Bussi Tel-Tzure; and the company’s CFO and COO, Ronen Tsimerman. After the prepared comments, management will make -- will be available to address your questions.

Before we begin, I will take a moment now to read a statement about forward-looking statements. This call and the question-and-answer session that follow contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws.

Words such as expects, anticipates, intends, plans, believes, seeks, could, estimates and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, we are using forward-looking statements in this presentation when we discuss during this conference call that we will hold courses or master classes as part of future conferences or our plans to exhibit our technology at future conferences and believe that there

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.