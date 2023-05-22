Exterior view of a large info graphics screen showing stock market values. Nickbeer/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

I have closely monitored the daily trading activity of Upexi, Inc.(NASDAQ:UPXI) since the release of Q2 10-Q on 2/15/23 when a quant that I developed uncovered a pronounced diversion between Wall Street and Seeking Alpha quant score ratings, which happens infrequently. My analytical work to help me determine if the stock was a buy, sell or hold has been on-going since then. The purpose of this article is to explain my investment thesis that I currently rate UPXI as a "hold” based on my financial and operational review of the company’s Q3 results which were announced on 5/15/23.

About the company

Upexi, Inc. F/K/A Grove, Inc. was formed in 2018 as a producer and seller of hemp-derived CBD products and began trading on the NASDAQ stock exchange in June, 2021 via a SPAC transaction. Based on the lack of sales growth in this sector, UPXI has pivoted to become a multi-faceted eCommerce brand-owner and integrator in the beauty, health, pet, wellness, and other growing markets. Here is the link to the slide deck prepared by the company for their 5/18/23 investor presentation at the Inaugural Global Conference which provides more granularity about the company and its business operations.

Stock performance

As the above chart shows, UPXI currently trades at $3.32, which is 33.6% lower than the IPO price of $5.00. However, YTD the company has increased 20.44% which is significantly better than all of its peers as explained herein.

The bull vs. bear debate

Wall Street's rating for UPXI is a "strong buy" based on an average rating of 5.00. On 2/15/23 EF Hutton analyst Michael Albanese reiterated his price target of $7.00 or 110.8 % higher than the closing price of $3.32 on 5/19/23. In sharp contrast, Seeking Alpha's rating for UPXI is a "sell” based on a quant score of 2.24. In my view, a dispersion of this magnitude is what helps make a market and why this is worthy of a deep dive into company fundamentals.

UPXI vs. their peer group

Many of the companies which compete with UPXI in the personal care products industry performed poorly in 2022.Three of these five stocks are rated as “strong sells” and “at a high risk of performing badly” per Seeking Alpha based on an inferior return on total assets and EBITDA margins which suggest they may face an equally challenging 2023. The other two stocks are rated as “holds.” UPXI has a substantially better price/sales ratio, which is my preferred valuation metric, than Veru Inc. (VERU) which is the only stock in the group which has a higher market capitalization and is the best proxy for the cohort. Based on these metrics, in my view UPXI has the potential for a higher stock price going forward.

Q3 Form 10-Q/A

Key takeaways from my review of the above SEC filing of 5/19/23 are as follows:

The condensed consolidated balance sheet shows that UPXI had a precipitous decrease in cash from $7.1M to $1.2M or 83.5% for the nine months ended 3/31/23. This contributed to a significant current ratio decrease from 2.24 to 1.18 or 47.3% during this time period. The company also had a sizable working capital decrease from $11.5M to $3.3M or 71.3% for the nine months ended 3/31/23.

The condensed consolidated statements of operations show that UPXI had a loss from operations increase from $5.0M to $7.5M or 50.0% for the nine months ended 3/31/23.

The condensed consolidated statements of cash flows show that the $5.9M decrease in cash for the nine months ended 3/31/23 was due to net cash of $6.8M used in financing activities during this time period.

Despite their constrained financials, UPXI had a Q2 adjusted EBITDA of $671,339 and a Q3 adjusted EBITDA of $119,054, which shows the company is making progress in their path to profitability. Another positive sign is that UPXI has had two consecutive quarters of $24+M in sales. I fully expect strong Q4 sales, driven by an expansion of their Walmart Inc.(WMT) locations. For the nine months ended 3/31/23, UPXI has a 58.7% cost of sales, which I believe they have a reasonable chance of maintaining for 2023 given their expected cost savings synergies. I also believe that general and administrative expenses will continue to decrease on a percentage of sales basis since a Meta-like “year of efficiency” may include a reduction in force due to their discontinued operations. I am somewhat surprised that this critical issue was not discussed at the Q3 earnings call on 5/14/23 as the UPXI CEO referred to CBD-side employees being in “purgatory” regarding their status within the company at the Q2 earnings call on 2/15/23.

Q4 transactions

On 4/12/23 UPXI issued a press release that it had acquired the remaining 45% interest in Cygnet Online LLC, an Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) and e-Commerce seller with 2022 sales of more than $29.5M. On 4/13/23 UPXI announced that they would acquire an undisclosed Texas-based wellness and nutrition brand with ~$15M in twelve month revenue and positive EBITDA for $2.5M in a combination of cash, stock and an earn out. On 5/8/23 UPXI announced that Tytan Tiles, the company’s toy brand had entered into a licensing agreement with The Walt Disney Company and its brands including Frozen and Toy Story. These transactions will help offset the reduction of ~ $20M in sales generated by Infusionz and will be accretive to earnings, although there may be a requisite transition period of 6-9 months.

Stock offering

On 5/12/23 UPXI announced a $7M registered direct offering of common stock at $3.30 per share with institutional and accredited investors which was expected to close on 5/16/23. This will provide much needed capital to UPXI and demonstrates that these investors are bullish on the company. However in the short-term it is likely that UPXI will be range-bound.

FY 2023 pro formas

My modelling work to develop pro forma financial projections for the fiscal year ending 6/30/23 focused on my preferred metric of price/sales ratio. I extrapolated the company’s current price/sales ratio of 0.66 and based on this criteria and other financial metrics, I calculated that a price target of $5.00+ in 2023 is realistic contingent on management’s ability to successfully implement their business plan. A central element of my analysis was that in 2022 eCommerce sales eclipsed a record $1.03T and Amazon.com Inc. the North Star of the sector recently reported strong growth of 9.5% in net sales for the quarter ended 3/31/23.

Microcap stock caveat

Microcap stocks are considered inherently risky and require a deep level of scrutiny as explained in an excellent primer on the subject published by Jeremy Blum here at Seeking Alpha which I recommend for everyone who is considering an investment in this high-risk high-reward sector.

Conclusion

Based on the foregoing financial and operational review, Upexi, Inc. has initiated an ambitious plan to reach its stated goal towards an 8-12% EBITDA while growing both organically and inorganically. In my view, there is considerable long-term potential in their differentiated aggressive acquisition strategy but I would respectfully submit that it is in the company’s best interests to pause their M&A initiatives until they can shore up their financials. The company’s ability to implement their business plan will be enhanced by their strong alliances with Amazon, The Walt Disney Company (DIS), and Walmart. I expect that there may be 10% or more increase in UPXI’s AMZN sales, a bullish indicator. The licensing deal with Walt Disney could also blossom into a solid revenue stream. I also believe that UPXI’s toy brand Tytan Tiles will be well-received by Walmart Inc. shoppers, which is not on Wall Street’s radar. On a short-term basis, cash will hamstring the company to a certain extent, but it is by no means an overriding concern as UPXI has access to both the debt and equity markets as shown by the recent financial support of an investor base with a reputation as being long-term holders. In addition, UPXI has stated that they are implementing cost and margin improvement measures which will save $1M or more annually. If the company can reach its stated goal of $100M in calendar 2023, which in my view is a realistic and achievable goal, UPXI will gain more visibility and analyst coverage. To sum up, the company has several green shoots germinating, but it is in my DNA to be conservative and the CPA in me is interested in how the company addresses some complex accounting issues beyond the scope of this article when they issue their audited financial statements next quarter. As a result, as of now I rate Upexi as a “hold” for now but well worth a watch as an emerging player in the high growth eCommerce sector.

