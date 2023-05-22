BlackJack3D

Introduction

On Wednesday, May 24, 2023, Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) will be releasing its Q1 FY2024 earnings report. With SNOW stock sitting right above the top end of its Stage-I base ($120-$170 range), the upcoming report could prove to be a pivotal one in relation to setting near to medium direction for the stock.

In my last update on the company in February, I wrote the following:

The year started with a tremendous rally in equities, with long-duration assets like Snowflake bouncing higher as interest rates retreated and financial conditions loosened up to early-2022 levels. As you can see on the chart below, Snowflake rallied up to the higher end of its Stage-I base and even breached it temporarily in late January. However, interest rates have climbed back to YTD highs in February, and Snowflake's stock has been in retreat over the last few weeks. Snowflake Stock Chart 24th February 2023 (WeBull Desktop) Heading into its Q4 FY2023 earnings report on Wednesday, 1st March 2023, SNOW is once again sitting smack in the middle of the Stage-I base we have been talking about recently. Now, as I see it, the recent rejection from the top of the base is looking like a local double top. If Q4 results fail to live up to expectations, I think we could finally see that move down to the lower end of the base at $120. On the flip side, a strong report could propel SNOW's stock back up to the upper end of the base ($170), and then maybe, we could get a real breakout to the upside at the third time of asking! Source: Snowflake Stock: What To Expect For SNOW's Q4 FY2023 Earnings Report

Since the publication of this update, Snowflake's stock has moved (almost) perfectly in line with my prediction. After the release of its Q4 FY2023 report, SNOW stock moved down to ~$125 (close to my downside target of $120) and hovered around that level for some time before rallying back to the top end of its Stage-I base over the last month [and even breaking above it last week].

WeBull Desktop

Clearly, investors are excited about Snowflake's Q1 FY2024 report. That's my thought process around SNOW's 30% rally in May; however, I could be wrong here, and the rally could be just an extension of the AI-hype-driven rally we have seen across mega-cap tech stocks this year.

While I don't know where Snowflake's stock is headed next, my guess is that we will see SNOW fall back into its Stage-I base after the Q1 FY2024 results are released later this week. Please note that this guess is purely based on my understanding of Snowflake's business landscape and absolute valuation.

In this note, I will provide a preview of Snowflake's Q1 FY2024 report and share my rationale for avoiding fresh investments in SNOW at current levels.

What Is The Earnings Forecast For Snowflake?

For Q1 FY2024, Snowflake's management has guided for Product revenues of $568-$573M (growth of 44-45% y/y, ~2.7% q/q). While SNOW's management has a history of being conservative, the reduction in FY2024 Product revenue y/y growth guidance from +47% to +40% last quarter came as a negative surprise to me.

Snowflake Q4 ER Presentation

Given the challenging macroeconomic conditions, I don't think it is unrealistic to assume that Snowflake's revenue growth rates can decelerate sharply in 2023 [after all, recent quarterly reports from hyperscalers point towards a deceleration in the Cloud industry, and Snowflake's management explicitly told us that a slowdown may have arrived during the previous earnings call].

Seeking Alpha

Now, Snowflake's management has a history of sandbagging their guidance (and outperforming estimates). Hence, I am not ruling out another "beat and raise" just yet [despite having somewhat sober internal expectations for Q1 and 2023 compared to a couple of quarters ago]. Before we review consensus expectations, let's briefly discuss last quarter's earnings report.

How Was SNOW’s Previous Earning Report?

In Q4 FY2023, Snowflake beat on both the top and bottom lines, with revenues and non-GAAP EPS coming in at $589M (~53% y/y growth) and $0.14, respectively.

Snowflake Q4 FY2023 ER Presentation

Of total revenues, Product revenue made up $555.3M (up +54% y/y), with professional services making up the rest. While Snowflake continued winning large enterprise customers at a brisk pace, existing customers are expanding their spend slower than in past quarters, as evidenced by the drop in Snowflake's net retention rate from 165% in Q3 to 158% in Q4.

Now, Snowflake's management highlighted measured adoption from newer customers and deceleration in spend expansion from existing customers during the Q4 FY2023 earnings call.

Here are a couple of remarks from Michael Scarpelli, Snowflake's CFO:

- New large customers are very methodical in the way they do things, unlike some of the earlier customers who were doing everything possible to get on Snowflake as soon as possible. Customers are still consuming. They are just not growing at the rate they were. - Customers have very methodical deployment plans, which is slowing things down, but we’re not seeing customers materially decreasing their spend. They continue to grow with us, albeit at a slower pace.

Now, the long-term outlook for Snowflake remains unchanged; however, Snowflake's management guiding Q1 FY2024 revenue below consensus analyst estimates of $582M is ample reason for caution.

While Snowflake remains unprofitable on a GAAP basis, it is turning into a free cash flow generating machine, with adj. FCF margin reaching +25% in Q4. For 2023, Snowflake expects adj. FCF margin to come in at ~25%, and I like how Snowflake is delivering operating leverage whilst growing rapidly at scale in a tough macroeconomic environment.

With no debt and nearly ~$4B in cash and short-term investments, Snowflake has a robust balance sheet. And since Snowflake is now generating cash each quarter, the surprising $2B stock repurchase plan announced with the Q4 report is a positive development for shareholders. Now, I only expect this buyback to partially limit shareholder dilution in the medium term.

Is SNOW Expected To Beat Earnings?

As we noted earlier, Snowflake's earnings date is May 24, with numbers expected to be released in post-market hours. According to consensus analyst estimates, Snowflake is set to deliver total revenue of $608.71M for Q1 FY2024, and the range of these estimates is from $603M to $623M.

Seeking Alpha

Over the last three months, Snowflake has seen 24 downward revisions and four upward revisions for revenue from Wall Street analysts. Clearly, analysts are cautious about Snowflake's top-line performance going into Wednesday's report. And I think this pessimism is due to the growth deceleration we have seen in recent quarterly reports from cloud hyperscalers such as Amazon AWS (AMZN), Microsoft Azure (MSFT), and Google Cloud Platform (GOOG)(GOOGL).

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Based on recent business trends, management's guidance, and lowered analyst expectations, I still think Snowflake can deliver a marginal beat in Q1, with Product revenues reaching $575-$590M (vs. guidance of $568-$573M, i.e., a beat of $5-$20M). That said, we could very well get a negative surprise on Wednesday. Personally, I am not betting on either outcome. From a long-term perspective, the Q1 earnings report is unlikely to alter the investment thesis, and hence, we shall now evaluate SNOW's absolute valuation and expected 5-yr CAGR returns through that lens.

Snowflake's Fair Value And Expected Returns

TQI Valuation Model (TQIG.org)

TQI Valuation Model (TQIG.org)

Despite using somewhat aggressive (but achievable) assumptions for Snowflake (optimized FCF margin: 35% and 5-yr CAGR revenue growth: 35%), the stock appears to be overvalued by ~25% at current levels. While the expected CAGR returns of 14.5% are healthy, they fail to surpass my investment hurdle rate of 15%. Hence, I am not a buyer at current levels.

Concluding Thoughts

Heading into Snowflake's quarterly report, I am downgrading SNOW from a "Buy" to a "Neutral/Hold" due to its rich valuation (unfavorable risk/reward) and lukewarm technical setup. If the stock were to re-trace its way back to the mid-$100s, I will resume my dollar-cost averaging again as I continue to like the business. That said, I am excited to see how Snowflake fares in this challenging macro environment, and I may reconsider my stance after reviewing the Q1 earnings report.

Key Takeaway: I rate Snowflake a "Neutral/Hold" at $176.82 per share.

Thank you for reading, and happy investing! Please share any questions, thoughts, and/or concerns in the comments section below or DM me.