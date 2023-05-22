wakila/iStock via Getty Images

Even in highly inflated markets, there's generally always something that's on sale. For example, during the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, energy stocks were fantastically cheap despite the overall market becoming egregiously overvalued. Things worked out for those who saw through temporary headwinds and bought for value, with companies like Exxon Mobil (XOM), Occidental Petroleum (OXY), and EOG Resources (EOG) surging to 3x or more of their values at the COVID lows. Now, I believe we have a similar situation for certain financial stocks, which are trading at rock-bottom valuations despite little or no connection to regional banking troubles. Investors can't get enough of hype stocks, ignoring the potential to double up their capital in stocks like Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in a few short years.

Why Financials Are So Cheap

Mainstream finance would generally tell you that:

Higher interest rates are good for bank stocks because they improve banks' net interest margin. And that an inverted yield curve is bad for banks because they borrow short and lend long - meaning they lose money if short-term interest rates are higher than long-term rates.

To the first point, consumers have apparently gotten used to earning 0% on their deposits and are generally too lazy to switch banks to earn a few hundred to a few thousand dollars per year in interest. This is a huge plus for banks and brokerages that can keep deposit rates at or near 0% and earn 5% or more in the money market, or 20%-plus on credit cards. For a quick hint, this is why Warren Buffett and Michael Burry are now loading up on Capital One (COF) as well.

To the second point, this only works if deposits stay steady, or at least if interest income stays steady or increases. If depositors all leave because they can get 5% elsewhere and get tired of earning zero, it's a disaster for the bank in question. If everyone stays and accepts 0% interest, it's a massive win. For banks like Silicon Valley Bank (OTC:SIVBQ) and First Republic (OTCPK:FRCB), so much of their deposits fled that their stocks went to zero. Of course, this wasn't random. Part of the reason their deposits fled was because of making questionable loans and investments and incurring losses. This, in turn, has caused the market to mark down the prices of nearly all financial stocks, despite different companies having vastly different business models and risk profiles.

With this, our goal is pretty simple - find good financial stocks for cheap, while avoiding the next disaster. If you can successfully do this, I believe you can score returns of 50% to 100% in 2-3 years' time from a combination of P/E multiples normalizing, earnings growth, and dividends.

In general, this means buying megabanks that are "too big to fail," holding regional bank stocks that pass basic due diligence and selling any banks that have been subject to deposit runs or that have markers of poor risk management. In Morgan Stanley's case, the bank's business model was never heavily centered around borrowing short to lend long, so there's no bank run potential like there is at regional banks. This makes the pricing of the preferred shares (MS.PA), (MS.PE) in particular a bit puzzling, as they offer 7%+ for what I view as comparatively little risk.

Why Morgan Stanley?

Because it's gotten cheaper recently for no good reason!

Morgan Stanley's business has performed with aplomb over the past 10 years, but the share price isn't fully reflecting it. The latest chapter has seen the stock fall 10% over the past few weeks on news that CEO James Gorman will be retiring in the next 12 months. The fear from some investors is that the move will set off a Wall Street power struggle akin to HBO's Succession; with Gorman even alluding to the show by saying he wouldn't go out like Logan Roy. Bank CEOs have a much higher media profile than other industries, and regularly make their presence known on CNBC.

The issue of who will succeed Gorman is particularly of interest here because Morgan Stanley trades for about 12x earnings, which is a premium to peers. The market values MS's earnings at 20%-25% more than Goldman Sachs' (GS) and at nearly 50% more than Bank of America's (BAC). Morgan Stanley has grown in large part due to making smart acquisitions, such as buying out online brokerage E-Trade and rolling up dozens of wealth management firms. For my part, Succession is a TV show, while the success that Morgan Stanley has had in making and integrating acquisitions requires a large team of talented and well-paid M&A professionals. The company is working through the process of right-sizing the workforce now after bulking up during COVID, with about 3,000 job cuts in Q2 reported. Investment banking has always been a cyclical business with highly paid employees, so this helps defend the company's margins far more than when you see layoffs in other industries. With the stock down 10% here in a few weeks, I think you can safely buy and ignore the noise.

Morgan Stanley's past income statements tell a story of a company that isn't afraid to take risks, but of one that has managed to turn a healthy profit every year for the last 10 years.

Below are Morgan Stanley's stock price, earnings, and PE ratio over the past 13 years.

Morgan Stanley Fundamentals (Macrotrends)

A quick litmus test I like to do for stocks is to compare their P/E history with their earnings history. Because there's a direct relationship between share price, P/E, and earnings, this allows me to tell whether a rising stock price has been driven mainly by earnings or multiple expansion. In Morgan Stanley's case, the stock has seen some multiple expansion from bargain basement levels in 2018-2019, but the vast majority of the stock price move has been from the company's business success. This is in contrast to companies like Apple (AAPL) that have seen P/E multiple explosions since 2018-2019 despite modest business success.

How Much Can You Make In MS Stock?

Handicapping Morgan Stanley here is pretty simple. At 12x earnings, you're earning an 8% earnings yield, and the stock should appreciate additionally by however much earnings grow, assuming the multiple stays constant. Here again, I believe the market is reading too much into the investment banking slowdown and not giving them enough credit for their E-Trade deposits, which mostly pay zero and earn MS 5% or more. Additionally, integrating mergers isn't done overnight, so even if the CEO following Gorman shifts the focus more to consolidating existing gains, shareholders should see some incremental upside.

Analysts expect the company to make $6.56 in 2023, $7.56 in 2024, and $8.34 in 2025. Expectations have been coming down, but last quarter saw MS beat estimates nicely, reporting $1.74 for Q1 vs. analyst expectations of $1.66. I think too many analysts are extrapolating the investment banking slowdown to the rest of the business and not giving enough credit to the company's ability to profit in a rising rate environment. If MS can earn $8 in 2024 and credibly show incremental growth from there, the stock should see an upside to $120, plus dividends. This is not that hard! All they have to do is successfully continue to integrate their existing mergers, make some small roll-ups, and keep optimizing the business.

Bottom Line

Morgan Stanley sports a 3.8% dividend yield, trades for ~12x earnings, and has incremental growth potential in existing businesses, with a proven M&A kicker. Additionally, the company is a big beneficiary of rising rates, while CEO uncertainty is keeping the stock down. Morgan Stanley is poised to break net income records over the next few years from its wealth management and brokerage businesses, and if investment banking revenue comes back, it will be a cherry on top. For those looking for higher dividend income but less potential upside, the company's preferred shares look good as well, offering yields in excess of 7%.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.