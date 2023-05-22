Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

GOF: Watch For A Strategic Opportunity To Generate High-Yield Income

Damon Judd profile picture
Damon Judd
2.08K Followers

Summary

  • Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund consistently trades at a high premium while paying a 14% distribution that has never been cut.
  • With a downward trending NAV, fund managers face a dilemma, as ROC accounts for nearly two thirds of the GOF closed-end fund distribution.
  • There is likely to be an opportunity for new investors to buy if the premium is reduced over the next several months, depending on what happens with the broader market.

US Dollar Hundred Bills In Wind

gawrav

If you are seeking more than just alpha in your investment portfolio and are looking for a steady stream of income to turn into a river of cash later in your life, you may want to consider an investment

A picture containing screenshot, text, line Description automatically generated

Seeking Alpha

A screenshot of a graph Description automatically generated with medium confidence

CEFconnect

A screenshot of a phone Description automatically generated with low confidence

Seeking Alpha

fund holdings

Guggenheim

A picture containing text, screenshot, plot, diagram Description automatically generated

Ycharts

Premium/discount chart

CEFconnect

credit quality

GOF website

A picture containing text, screenshot, font, line Description automatically generated

GOF website

This article was written by

Damon Judd profile picture
Damon Judd
2.08K Followers
Visit www.Knowledge-Investing.com for more info about me. I became deeply interested in the stock market beginning in late 2007 (bad timing for me but worse for my uncle) when I received an unexpected inheritance. Since that time I have done considerable research and vowed to make smarter long-term investing decisions after suffering through the Great Recession with minimal losses to my inherited portfolio, after firing my financial advisor.I look for individual growth and income stocks, and some funds (CEFs, ETFs) that offer high yield income to increase my retirement income beyond my 401k and the pension that I will receive after I retire. I also enjoy reading investment/financial and business information and following trends in technology and markets. The human psychology of markets is as fascinating and inscrutable to me as the financial side. I work as an information systems manager, so data and information are valuable assets to me. I am not a financial advisor so please do your own due diligence before making any buy or sell decisions.“The race is not always to the swift, nor the battle to the strong, but that's the way to bet.” Damon Runyon

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.