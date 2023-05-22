Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (OCFT) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 22, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Rick Chan - Head of Investor Relations

Shen Chong Feng - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Luo Yongtao - Chief Financial Officer

Li Jie - Chief Technology Officer

Michael Fei - Chief Executive, Ping An OneConnect Bank

Conference Call Participants

Timothy Zhao - Goldman Sachs

Lydia Lin - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the OneConnect First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the management prepared remarks, we will have a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

Now I’d like to hand over the conference to your speaker host today, Mr. Rick Chan, the Company’s Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, Mr. Chan.

Rick Chan

Hello, everyone, and welcome to our 2023 first quarter earnings conference call. Our financial and operating results were released earlier today and currently available on our IR website.

Today, you will hear from our Chairman and CEO, Mr. Shen Chong Feng, who will give opening remarks and the business highlights. Afterwards, our CFO, Mr. Luo Yongtao, will offer a closer look into our financials. And then, in question-and-answer session, our management team will be available to you. We have our CTO, Mr. Li Jie; Head of Digital Banking, Ms. Ellen Jia; and Deputy General Manager of Strategy and Products Division, Ms. [indiscernible]; and Chief Executive of Ping An OneConnect Bank, Mr. Michael Fei.

In today’s conference, our management team will make statements in Mandarin or in English. For those in Mandarin, a consecutive translation will be provided. In case of any discrepancy between the Mandarin version and the English version, our statement in the original language should prevail.

