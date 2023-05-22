Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) Management Presents at 51st Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference (Transcript)

May 22, 2023 2:12 PM ETPayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL)
PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) 51st Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference Transcript May 22, 2023 10:40 AM ET

Executives

Dan Schulman - Chief Executive Officer

Analysts

Tien-Tsin Huang - JP Morgan

Tien-Tsin Huang

All right. Thanks everyone for joining. My name is Tien-Tsin Huang. I follow the payments and IT services sector. And I was just telling Dan Schulman, of course, CEO from PayPal, how grateful I am to have him. I know he’s super busy traveling the world.

And I will say it upfront, like I have seen Dan present in a lot of different settings. I always enjoyed hearing him talk whether it was from American Express. We have had you at this different events, which again, I am always grateful to have a conversation with you.

But the thing I always liked about you the most, Dan, was hearing you speak at the NYU and I am not an NYU guy, but not smart enough. But I always thought you had such a great connection with your professors and the students and I know we always get caught up in the numbers and branded, unbranded payments. But I just want to say that upfront, Dan, I always appreciate sort of the way you connect with people and the stuff that matters. So thanks again for being here.

Dan Schulman

Thanks.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Tien-Tsin Huang

So let’s get right into it. I guess, if you don’t mind, Dan, fireside chat. I have taken a lot of questions from the audience and we will take questions from the portal as well. But if you don’t mind, let’s start off with sort of your views on e-comm and the health of the consumer. I know we want to benchmark PayPal growth, whether it’s branded or unbranded against e-comm. How do you see e-comm trending today, year-to-date, as

