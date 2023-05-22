Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

5 Reasons Why We're Avoiding Olin At This Juncture

May 22, 2023 3:17 PM ETOlin Corporation (OLN)
The Alpha Sieve profile picture
The Alpha Sieve
2.39K Followers

Summary

  • Cyclical plays are a bad bet at this stage of the cycle, and Olin’s heightened sensitivity to the broader markets is even more concerning.
  • The Epoxy division is in a bad way.
  • FCF generation is under pressure.
  • FY23 estimates look underwhelming and make forward valuations look pricey.
  • On the charts, we don’t like the risk-reward on offer.

Genetic research and Biotech science Concept.

jittawit.21

Company Snapshot

Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) is a Virginia-based chemical company with long-standing expertise in the chlor-alkali space (130 years of experience and 54% of group sales). Some of the company's chief products include caustic soda, chlorine, hydrogen, bleach products, epoxy materials, aromatics, industrial cartridges, and ammunition (both sporting and

Global chemical production volumes

Statista

Median figures

Fitch

Beta

YCharts

Buyback

YCharts

FCF

YCharts

Cash conversion cycle

YCharts

Inventory days

YCharts

EBITDA margin

YCharts

EV/EBITDA

YCharts

Weekly chart

Investing

OLN:VAW

StockCharts

Institutional positioning

YCharts

This article was written by

The Alpha Sieve profile picture
The Alpha Sieve
2.39K Followers
Investment research, primarily oriented towards uncelebrated/under-covered stocks and ETFs, across North America, Europe and Asia. Seeks to combine both fundamental and technical disciplines while making an investment/trading proposition.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.