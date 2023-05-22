Blade Air Mobility: Building A Global Brand
Summary
- Blade Air Mobility, Inc. now has 14 terminals open and is expanding into a revitalized heliport in New Jersey as the company builds a global brand.
- The urban air mobility platform continues to vastly expand the platform in, signs of the benefits of scale.
- Blade Air Mobility stock trades at only 1x '23 sales, while the company has plenty of cash to fund expansion.
Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) continues to build a brand in the air mobility space while the rest of the market is either focused on the past deficiencies with helicopters or waiting for the EVA (electric vehicle aircraft) future. BLDE stock isn't reflecting the opportunity for scale in this fragmented sector. My investment thesis remains ultra Bullish on the Blade, as it is trading near its all-time lows.
Another Big Step Forward
The company reported a near-record quarter in the seasonally weak March period. Blade produced Q1 '23 revenues of $45.3 million, helped by the ongoing benefits of building out the European operations.
Blade reported revenues grew 70% to $45.3 million, or 43% on a constant currency basis, assuming Blade Europe was owned in the comparable period. The air mobility platform continues on a path to top 2023 revenues of $200 million. Blade is heading towards the scale needed to eventually become profitable prior to fully unleashing the true potential of urban air mobility with the move to modern electric aircraft in a few years.
The company still reported an adjusted EBITDA loss of $7.7 million, flat to the prior Q1. The key here is the adjusted EBITDA loss improved nearly 1,200 basis points from the prior year's loss at 29% of revenues.
Ultimately, the short-distance business offers strong unit economics. Blade estimates a traditional aircraft with 5 seats can be breakeven at 2.6 seats with an average ticket price of $195.
The total flight cost is ~$500 with some 40% of the costs due to landing fees. One has to wonder if Blade can't find ways to lower these costs, but either way, the business would generate an $85 flight margin by just selling 3 of the 5 seats. A big key to the business is definitely the ability to achieve high utilization rates with a limited amount of passengers passing through their terminals.
The EVA becomes even more profitable due to lower operating costs of up to $70 per flight, with lower maintenance costs. The EVAs will hopefully have better battery technology in the future, leading to even better unit economics.
Blade is already close to breakeven and should get closer during peak flying season over the next couple of quarters. Remember, though, the company only has $209 million in targeted 2023 revenues while traditional airlines produce billions in annual revenues, with the large U.S. airlines now reaching $50 billion.
Next Step
Blade Air Mobility, Inc. is scaling crucially towards being a profitable business. The Blade Europe business has only been in the fold for a year, and the company just opened new terminals in Monaco, Nice and Cannes, bringing the total passenger terminals to 14 now. In addition, the air mobility company just announced plans to operate and revitalize the Newport Helistop in New Jersey.
The air mobility platform now has a platform which, when combined with the app to build a brand, should quickly establish Blade as a leader in the space. Again, the company will enter 2024 and 2025 with an established brand in key markets prior to the launch of EVAs that will expand the service offering. Some potential air mobility platforms planning to launch with these new aircraft still have to build the routes, terminals and brands to even get started. Blade just needs to insert the new aircraft with orders placed with leading manufacturers such as Beta Technologies, Wisk and Eve.
Blade Air Mobility, Inc. stock only has a minimal market cap of ~$225 million here. Blade has a current cash balance of $179 million. The stock shouldn't trade at 1x sales with this cash balance and a small quarterly cash burn rate running in the $10 million range.
Ultimately, Blade could easily trade at multiples of the current 2024 sales target of $269 million. The company has untapped growth all around the world, while the stock trades like the business has no growth avenues.
Takeaway
The key investor takeaway is that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. remains far too cheap here. The stock market is virtually giving away Blade Air Mobility, Inc. stock, providing a great opportunity for investors to build positions in a leading urban air mobility platform in the early stages of growth.
