PTC Sees Flat Organic Bookings As Macro Conditions Weigh

A Quick Take On PTC

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) reported its FQ2 2023 financial results on April 26, 2023, beating expected revenue and EPS estimates.

The company provides a range of software for product design and lifecycle management.

PTC has recently acquired ServiceMax and Codebeamer which may serve to diversify its revenue streams and expand its customer base.

With the market valuing PTC at roughly similar multiples as Autodesk (ADSK) despite a lower total revenue growth rate, the stock appears to be fairly valued at its current level, so I’m on Hold for PTC in the near term.

PTC Overview

Boston, Massachusetts-based PTC was founded in 1985 and has developed a family of CAD/CAM, product lifecycle management and service execution software for organizations worldwide.

The firm is headed by president and Chief Executive Officer Jim Heppelmann, who was previously cofounder at Windchill Technology which was acquired by PTC in 1998 and prior to that was CTO at Metaphase Technology.

The company’s primary offering applications include:

CAD/CAM/CAE software

Augmented reality

PLM

Industrial IoT

The firm acquires customers through its direct sales and marketing efforts as well as through partner referrals.

PTC’s Market & Competition

According to a 2022 market research report by Grand View Research, the global market for product lifecycle management [PLM] was an estimated $26.9 billion in 2021 and is forecast to reach $56.4 billion by 2030.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 8.6% from 2022 to 2030.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the growing demand for cloud-based PLM solutions in a secure IT infrastructure and increased focus by customers on developing ‘smart’ products and factories.

Also, the U.S. PLM market history and projected future growth trajectory is shown below:

U.S. Product Lifecycle Management Market (Grand View Research)

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Aras Corporation

Arena Solutions

Oracle Corporation (ORCL)

SAP SE (SAP)

Autodesk

Siemens AG

The company also has offerings in the CAD/CAM, Industrial Internet of Things and service execution markets, all of which are large and growing global markets.

PTC’s Recent Financial Trends

Total revenue by quarter has trended unevenly higher:

Total Revenue (Seeking Alpha)

Gross profit margin by quarter has fluctuated within a narrow range:

Gross Profit Margin (Seeking Alpha)

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue by quarter have generally trended lower more recently:

Selling, G&A % Of Revenue (Seeking Alpha)

Operating income by quarter has trended unevenly higher:

Operating Income (Seeking Alpha)

Operating leverage by quarter has dropped sharply in the most recent reporting period:

Operating Leverage (Seeking Alpha)

Earnings per share (Diluted) have produced the following trajectory:

Earnings Per Share (Seeking Alpha)

(All data in the above charts is GAAP)

In the past 12 months, PTC’s stock price has risen 19.09% vs. that of Autodesk’s (ADSK) rise of 10.61%, as the chart indicates below:

52-Week Stock Price Comparison (Seeking Alpha)

For the balance sheet, the firm ended the quarter with $320.5 million in cash and equivalents and $1.92 billion in total debt, none of which was categorized as the current portion due within 12 months.

Over the trailing twelve months, free cash flow was an impressive $520.2 million, of which capital expenditures accounted for only $26.9 million. The company paid $184.8 million in stock-based compensation in the last four quarters, the highest rolling twelve-month result in the past two years.

Valuation And Other Metrics For PTC

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure [TTM] Amount Enterprise Value / Sales 8.9 Enterprise Value / EBITDA 32.0 Price / Sales 8.0 Revenue Growth Rate 5.3% Net Income Margin 16.0% EBITDA % 27.9% Market Capitalization $15,880,000 Enterprise Value $17,680,000 Operating Cash Flow $547,130,000 Earnings Per Share (Fully Diluted) $2.66 Click to enlarge

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

As a reference, a relevant partial public comparable would be Autodesk (ADSK); shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric [TTM] Autodesk PTC Variance Enterprise Value / Sales 8.7 8.9 2.9% Enterprise Value / EBITDA 39.8 32.0 -19.5% Revenue Growth Rate 14.1% 5.3% -62.6% Net Income Margin 16.4% 16.0% -2.9% Operating Cash Flow $2,070,000,000 $547,130,000 -73.6% Click to enlarge

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

The Rule of 40 is a software industry rule of thumb that says that as long as the combined revenue growth rate and EBITDA percentage rate equal or exceed 40%, the firm is on an acceptable growth/EBITDA trajectory.

PTC’s most recent Rule of 40 calculation was 33.2% as of FQ2 2023’s results, so the firm has performed reasonably well, though with some need for improvement, per the table below:

Rule of 40 Performance Calculation Recent Rev. Growth % 5.3% EBITDA % 27.9% Total 33.2% Click to enlarge

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

Commentary On PTC

In its last earnings call (Source - Seeking Alpha), covering FQ2 2023’s results, management highlighted organic growth in ARR (Annual Recurring Revenue) of 13%.

Inorganic growth from its acquisitions of ServiceMax and Codebeamer added another 13% to its ARR growth rate.

However, management saw ‘continued booking softness’ from its SMB segment and from China.

Also, the company faced foreign exchange headwinds due to the strong US dollar, which management termed ‘meaningful’ in size.

Management didn’t disclose any company retention rate metrics, but did characterize its churn results as ‘outstanding.’

Total revenue for FQ2 2023 rose 7.3% year-over-year and gross profit margin dropped 2.5 percentage points.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of revenue grew by 2.1 percentage points year-over-year, indicating reduced SG&A efficiency and operating income fell 16.8%.

Looking ahead, management intends to use excess cash flow to pay down debt which it incurred for the ServiceMax acquisition and for the acquisition of Codebeamer, so the Board has paused its share buyback program likely until well into 2024 or 2025.

Regarding valuation, compared to Autodesk, the market is valuing PTC at roughly similar multiples despite a lower revenue growth rate.

From management’s most recent earnings call, I prepared a chart showing the frequency of key terms mentioned (or not) in the call, as shown below:

Earnings Transcript Key Terms Frequency (Seeking Alpha)

I’m most interested in the frequency of potentially negative terms, so management cited ‘Uncertain’ two times, ‘Challeng[es][ing]’ two times, ‘Macro’ six times and ‘Drop’ once.

The negative terms refer to the sluggish conditions the company and its customers are facing from a macroeconomic perspective.

A potential upside catalyst to the stock could include a drop in the cost of capital which could reduce its debt service costs.

But, the firm’s expectation of flat organic bookings growth when compared to the previous year’s record bookings growth is a concern.

With the market valuing PTC at roughly similar multiples as Autodesk despite a lower revenue growth rate, the stock appears to be fairly valued at its current level, so I’m on Hold for PTC in the near term.