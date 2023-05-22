Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Keyera: Earnings And KAPS Pipeline Update

May 22, 2023 3:24 PM ETKeyera Corp. (KEY:CA), KEYUFENB, ENB:CA, PAA, PBA, PPL:CA
Marcel Knoop
Marcel Knoop
365 Followers

Summary

  • Keyera's share price outperformed Canadian peers Enbridge and Pembina Pipeline over the past six months, holding up well against the sector's downturn.
  • Distributable cash flow declined because of weaker results in the marketing segment.
  • The KAPS pipeline becoming fully operational in Q3 2023 will be the main thing to look out for.
  • The stock isn't more appealing than at the time of my last article. Therefore, I have to reiterate my hold rating.

A female engineer works in a chemical plant using a laptop computer

tianyu wu

Author's Note: Since Keyera Corp. is reporting in Canadian Dollars, all numbers refer to Canadian Dollars (unless stated otherwise).

Introduction

This will be an update on my initial article regarding Keyera Corp. (OTCPK:KEYUF) (TSX:

Screenshot from my initial article showing total return vs. S&P 500 since my last article

KEY:CA - Performance since last article (Seeking Alpha)

Screenshot from SA Charting showing Total Return over the past 6 months vs. Canadian Peers

Total Return 6M (Seeking Alpha Charting)

Snipped from current SA Ratings

KEY:CA - Seeking Alpha ratings (Seeking Alpha)

Chart from the Year End Report showing the DCF bridge for Q4 2022

Q4 2022 DCF (Keyera - 2022 Year-End Report)

Chart from the Report showing the DCF bridge for Q1 2023

Q1 2023 DCF (Keyera - Q1 2023 Report)

Chart showing the price index for US Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs)

US Natural Gas Liquid Composite Price (YCharts)

Slide from the current investor presentation showing an overview of the transaction.

KFS Acquisition (Keyera Investor Presentation)

Snippet from slide 11 of the presentation highlighting the low risk business model by showing earnings throughout past crises.

Highlighted crises (Enbridge Q1 2023 earnings presentation)






Tax consultant and individual investor from Germany, Europe with academic background in Business Administration (B.A.) and Finance & Accounting (M.Sc.).I try to focus on high quality companies that preferably have high Returns on Capital Employed, high Cash Conversion/Generation, strong Balance Sheets, can outperform the broader market due to competitive advantages and have a long runway for growth.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of KEY:CA, ENB:CA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: Any material in this article should not be relied on as a formal investment recommendation. Never buy a stock without doing your own thorough research.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

