Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

INDA And SMIN: Why It's Time To Bet On India

PropNotes profile picture
PropNotes
563 Followers

Summary

  • India is currently experiencing 3 strong growth catalysts that should drive GDP outperformance.
  • Legacy investment issues like a weak Rupee and mixed relative competitiveness are slowly improving.
  • India is a young, exciting country with tremendous human capital and a straightforwardly bullish economic outlook.
  • A combination of 2 ETFs is our favored capital allocation strategy. With this, global investors can maximize reward while minimizing risk.

India at night viewed from space with city lights showing activity in Indian cities, Delhi, Mumbai, Bengalore. 3d render of planet Earth. Elements from NASA. Technology, global communication, world.

NicoElNino

India has long been on the radar of savvy investors across the globe. The country has unbelievable demographics, improving physical and digital infrastructure, and a long and storied cultural history.

However, until recently, it has been difficult to justify an

INDA

statisticstimes

WORLD

PropNotes

This article was written by

PropNotes profile picture
PropNotes
563 Followers
PropNotes is an investment research firm based in New York City. Follow us for High Yield trade ideas, compounder analysis, and other unique investment opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in INDA, SMIN over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.