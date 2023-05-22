Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Portland General Electric: Promising Opportunities For Growth

BI Insights profile picture
BI Insights
36 Followers

Summary

  • Portland General Electric is expected to benefit from continued strong growth in the industrial sector.
  • General rate case and the transition to clean energy should be growth tailwinds for the company in the coming years.
  • A lower than historical P/E ratio, along with good growth prospects, makes me give this stock a buy rating.
High voltage engineer working at night on the field. Sustainable energy.

Daniel Balakov

Investment Thesis

Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) is poised to benefit from load growth in FY2023, driven by continued strong growth in the industrial sector. Furthermore, the general rate case and the ongoing transition to clean energy are expected to provide a

This article was written by

BI Insights profile picture
BI Insights
36 Followers
We primarily focus on GARP (Growth at reasonable Price) opportunities in industrial, consumer, and technology sectors. Please click the "Follow" button to receive our latest research. If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to us through the comments section of our articles or SA messaging functionality.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.