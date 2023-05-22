ToniOe/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

I have covered LATAM (OTCPK:LTMAY) stock in the past. At the start of the pandemic, there were fears that lessors would be pulling airplanes from the fleet, leaving LATAM with few airplanes to operate. In a report published in 2020, using data analytics tools from The Aerospace Forum, I showed that fear was not quite justified. In May 2022, I issued a buy rating for LATAM as the company was on its way back but was lagging its peers, giving it a significant recovery runway ahead. In May 2022, I issued a buy rating on the stock, and while that buy rating has not disappointed, the reality is that a disconnect exists between the market price of LATAM and its actual value. So, I had to revert my rating for LATAM and market it a strong sell in March this year.

It's quite odd that one can be bullish on the company's performance but bearish on the translation to value for shareholders. In this report, I briefly discuss the improvement in quarterly results, the outlook for 2023, and why this still does not change my rating on the stock.

LATAM Airlines Group's Q1 2023 Results Show Strength

In Q1 2023, capacity had recovered to 86% of pre-pandemic levels while revenues exceed pre-pandemic levels by 11%. Year-over-year, revenues grew by 43%, driven by a 26.3% increase in capacity, slightly higher load factors, and 27.5% higher passenger unit revenues. This was partially offset by unit revenues declining 26.5% for air freight, which the airline attempted to partially offset by expanding capacity by 19%.

Operating expenses grew by 23.8%, which closely tracks the capacity expansion and points at strong cost control, despite 15% higher fuel prices and inflationary pressures. This strong cost control is better visible in the unit cost figures. CASM excluding fuel dropped 12.8%, and including fuel, unit costs dropped 4%. While the costs decline were not quite in line with capacity expansion, I think double-digit decline in unit costs is strong and points at the potential to further reduce the unit costs as the capacity fully recovers towards pre-pandemic levels. One thing is certain, and that is that the unit costs are already in line with pre-pandemic levels. So, on continued strength in air travel demand, we could see further margin expansion. Operating margin for the quarter was 9.4%, up from -3.5% a year earlier and up from 3.3% in the comparable pre-pandemic quarter.

2023 Guidance For LATAM

The guidance for 2023 has been maintained and is promising for the results this year. The airline group targets 22% capacity growth at the mid-point compared to last year, indicating a capacity recovery of 93% which brings it in line with many airlines in the industry. So, there still is work to be done for the airline. Nevertheless, 8% revenue growth at the midpoint is expected with a 9% reduction in CASM-X expected and a 6% to 7% EBIT margin, which is in line with pre-pandemic levels. Capacity expansion with strong revenues is helping the company achieve that while it continues to aim for higher cargo capacity trying to offset unit freight revenue pressures. From the turnaround, a gross debt that's $6.4 billion lower is going to help as well with lower fleet cash costs.

LATAM Shareholders Will Not Benefit

The performance this year without a doubt is promising, but the reality seems to be that shareholders will not benefit. The price of an ADR is currently $0.30 and with a 1:1 ratio between ADRs and ordinary shares as well as over 606 billion shares outstanding that puts the market cap at $181 billion and a P/E of 1,500x. This is caused by the fact that LATAM stock only trades OTC as it has been delisted in 2020 from the NYSE as part of the Chapter 11 restructuring bankruptcy.

As part of its emergence from the restructuring bankruptcy, LATAM issued shares to shore up its cash position by $800 million and $9.3 billion in convertible notes. It's a pretty way of saying that shareholders will get diluted. 73.8 billion shares were issued to raise cash, and the convertible notes allowed noteholders to convert swap debt for equity. When fully converted, this means that existing shareholders will only own 0.1% of the company.

As of the end of 2022, almost all convertible notes had been converted. This means that the shares outstanding were as follows:

Ownership of LATAM Group Owner Shares Ownership Existing Shareholders 606,407,693 0.1% Capital Raise 73,809,875,794 12.2% Convertible Notes Series A 18,820,511,197 3.1% Convertible Notes Series B 126,657,203,849 20.9% Convertible Notes Series C 385,337,856,192 63.7% Convertible Notes 530,815,571,238 87.7% Total 605,231,854,725 100.0% Click to enlarge

Realistically, this means that noteholders will own or own almost all of the company, but that is not yet reflected on many financial websites or in the current share price due to the delisting. The current share price should actually be 99.9% lower, which most likely will be reflected in the price once shares are relisted to the NYSE. The current best estimate is that this will not happen until six months after the exit from Chapter 11 indicating that, at the earliest by May 2023, we should see the prices nosedive to reflect the dilution. The minimum price of a stock should at least be $1, with the dilution the share price will be 0.03 cents, so to reach the threshold, the ADR should represent the ordinary share at a 3,333:1 ratio.

Conclusion: Great Results To No Benefit For Shareholders

I can actually be quite brief on the LATAM. The company is doing quite well and is positioned for a strong year, but investors should stay away from the stock as the dilution that will wipe out shareholders is not reflected in the stock price. This is one of many cases where a company emerges from bankruptcy and operates more efficiently without benefit for existing shareholders.

