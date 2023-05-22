Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) Presents at 51st Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Brokers Conference (Transcript)

May 22, 2023 3:45 PM ETT-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS)
T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) 51st Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference May 22, 2023 1:10 PM ET

Mike Sievert - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Phil Cusick - J.P. Morgan

Phil Cusick

I want to welcome you to J.P. Morgan’s 51st Annual TMC Conference. My name is Phil Cusick, I follow the Communications and Media Space here. I want to welcome Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile since 2020. Thanks for joining us.

Mike Sievert

Thanks, Phil.

Phil Cusick

And this is your 10th year anniversary and maybe a month since becoming public.

Mike Sievert

Yeah, that's right.

Phil Cusick

I'm very excited about it.

Mike Sievert

May 1, 2013 we went public.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Phil Cusick

I remember it well. So, I was thinking about how to start this. And at the time, you were the insurgent in the industry. And now, how do you think about the company overall today versus that insurgent 12% market share that you started with?

Mike Sievert

Well, I think we were a pretty responsible insurgent and I'll preface that, because I'll say I think we're still the insurgent. Our company has a culture that is hard to replicate, where every single one of us wakes up every morning hungry, unsatisfied, hungry. And we always used to talk about years ago when we were much smaller that one day we would be as big as kind of the old telecoms, but we can never become them.

And I say that not to suggest that we don't understand our role as stewards of this industry, I hope we talk about that. I think this is a healthy, vibrant industry. But I believe that we still have tons of room to run. The math backs me up on that.

