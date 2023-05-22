Pgiam

Introduction

While I believe that some high-quality (regional) banks offer great buying opportunities during weakness for income-focused investors, I have always kept my banking exposure low, as most banks have a rather unfavorable long-term risk/reward. Current banking woes confirm this once again.

In light of these turmoils, I want to highlight a company in the financial sector that comes with a much more favorable long-term risk/reward. That company is Atlanta-based Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), a well-diversified owner and manager of exchanges, mortgage services, and related.

Not only is the company consistently growing, but it also has a decent dividend yield backed by ample free cash flow, which is also used to acquire strategic growth like the current acquisition of Black Knight (BKI), which is expected to make ICE a major player in the mortgage service industry.

With all of this in mind, let's dive into the details!

The Company Behind The ICE Ticker

With a market cap of $61 billion, ICE is a financial services provider that operates exchanges such as the New York Stock Exchange. The company generates revenue from transactions and recurring sources like listings.

It owns various products in energy (like ICE Brent oil, Dutch TTF natural gas, Northwest Europe LNG) and agriculture (cocoa, cotton, sugar futures, etc.).

Additionally, ICE offers fixed-income data and analytics, execution services through ICE Bonds and CDS clearing.

Essentially, the company's fixed-income pricing and reference data form a comprehensive network that covers pre-and post-trade analytics, execution protocols, and indices.

Intercontinental Exchange

In the mortgage segment, ICE has established a network to address inefficiencies in the U.S. residential mortgage market. This network connects stakeholders and provides data services and technology to enhance transparency and efficiency throughout the mortgage origination process, including the secondary market.

In 2022, the Mortgage Technology segment generated $1.1 billion in revenue, representing 15% of the company's overall revenue (excluding transaction-based expenses).

Long-Term Outperformance

Thanks to consistent growth and a business that benefits from higher volatility (like during recessions), the company has returned 17.7% per year since 2006. While the standard deviation is a bit elevated at 31%, it needs to be said that the Great Financial Crisis was tough on ICE. It also explains the max drawdown of 71%. Nonetheless, during this period, ICE beats the market on a risk/adjusted basis (Sharpe Ratio) as well.

Portfolio Visualizer

Over the past five years, ICE has returned 9.9%, which has underperformed the S&P 500's 11.3% return, as value stocks had a hard time competing with the tech-heavy S&P 500. Even growth/value hybrids like ICE. I expect that to change.

The ICE Dividend

When looking at the company's dividend scorecard, we see that the company has hiked its dividend for six consecutive years.

Over the past five years, the average annual dividend growth rate was 13.1%.

The payout ratio is slightly below 30%.

On February 2, the company announced a 10.5% dividend hike.

The current yield is 1.6%.

I would make the case that its low yield is the only thing that could keep dividend investors from buying ICE stock.

Seeking Alpha

As the chart below shows, consistent dividend growth was supported by high consistent EPS growth.

Intercontinental Exchange

Furthermore, the company is expected to maintain high (free cash flow growth).

High Expected Growth

Next year, the company could generate $3.7 billion in free cash flow, which is an implied free cash flow yield of 6.0%. This lowers the cash payout ratio to 27%.

Leo Nelissen

These expectations are confirmed by management comments. In its 1Q23 earnings call, the company commented on its growth potential.

For example, ICE's recurring revenues continued to grow, reflecting the demand for its digital solutions. As new customers join the network, ICE benefits from new subscription revenues and opportunities to expand the customer relationship.

This flywheel effect is expected to drive compounding growth in recurring revenues. ICE believes it is well-positioned for long-term success and growth, particularly in the early stages of the industry's analog-to-digital conversion, with significant opportunities to expand and evolve its offerings within the $10 billion addressable market.

Intercontinental Exchange

Furthermore, ICE's Brent benchmark has surpassed other oil benchmarks in volume and open interest, making it crucial for reflecting global fundamentals.

The Brent benchmark, along with benchmarks for Gasoil, WTI, Platts Dubai, and Murban, forms the foundation of more than 700 related oil products, according to the company.

ICE has also invested in biofuels and renewable oil products, seeing positive signs for their future contributions.

And that's still not everything.

Rising market uncertainty, interest rates, and institutional connectivity to ICE bonds platforms provided significant tailwinds for ICE bonds, which saw over 100% growth compared to the previous year in the first quarter.

Enhanced content and functionality across ICE's Data and Network Services business resulted in an 8% increase in the first quarter. The company believes it is well-positioned to expand and evolve its products and services in the fixed-income and data domain, leveraging both digitalization and market innovation.

A Healthy Balance Sheet & Knight Acquisition Update

ICE has $18.1 billion in total debt, with a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 2.8x EBITDA. The company has an A- rating.

Furthermore, as I wrote in my prior article:

The graph below perfectly shows that the company has always maintained a healthy balance sheet, despite engaging in some major deals. The biggest one, Ellie Mae, boosted the net debt ratio to more than 4.0x EBITDA. However, in the quarters after the deal, that number was rapidly reduced to less than 3.0x.

Intercontinental Exchange

This brings me to the acquisition of Black Knight, which has turned out to be a bit more difficult than previously expected.

The merger agreement, which was announced one year ago in May 2022, has undergone revised terms, with the acquisition price set at $75 per share or a market value of $11.7 billion.

Shareholders of Black Knight have approved this revised deal.

In addition, ICE has agreed to sell Black Knight's Empower loan origination system and certain related businesses to Constellation Software Inc., addressing concerns related to horizontal competition.

The deal is expected to be closed in the second half of this year.

According to ICE, the divestiture transaction is contingent upon the closing of the company's acquisition of Black Knight and other customary closing conditions.

Valuation

ICE is trading at 14.1x, 2024E EBITDA. In this case, we're going a bit further into the future. However, I believe that these targets are achievable, as the company could benefit from both cyclical and secular growth going into next year.

That said, I would put the fair value roughly 20% above the current price, or $129 per share. Currently, that's the consensus price target.

On a longer-term basis, I expect ICE shares to outperform the market and maintain strong, double-digit annual dividend growth - especially once acquisition-related debt is down in 2024.

Takeaway

Intercontinental Exchange stands out as a promising financial investment amidst banking troubles.

With a diversified portfolio, consistent growth, and a strong dividend yield backed by ample free cash flow, ICE offers a favorable risk/reward.

The company's recent acquisition of Black Knight positions it as a major player in the mortgage service industry. Expectations of high free cash flow growth and demand for digital solutions contribute to ICE's long-term success.

With a healthy balance sheet and pending acquisition, I believe the stock holds potential for future growth and double-digit annual dividend growth.