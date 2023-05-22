Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) Michael Miebach presents at J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media & Communications Conference (Transcript)

May 22, 2023 4:04 PM ETMastercard Incorporated (MA)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.55K Followers

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Michael Miebach presents at J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media & Communications Conference May 22, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Michael Miebach - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Tien-tsin Huang - JP Morgan

Tien-tsin Huang

Alright. I think we can get started. Thanks everybody for joining. My name is Tien-Tsin Huang. I follow the Payments and IT Services sector, and super, super excited to have Mastercard with us. Michael Miebach, CEO, and I was just talking, Michael, I think we haven't had you on stage here before, I've always respected Michael at time. He started this transition, we've seen a lot of change on the payment side from a leadership perspective. You had big shoes to fill with, Ajay, we know that. And you've done an amazing job in a short period, so I was really excited to catch up with you. Thank you for being here.

Michael Miebach

Thank you for having me. It is exciting to come out in person. This is indeed the first time. When you think about when I took the role, three years ago, President, initially and then CEO. This was two weeks before U.S. lock down. So, there was a lot of reasons not to be here. I'm happy I'm here now.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Tien-tsin Huang

I know and I was thinking, I remember sharing the story with you, coming in at that time, not easy.

Michael Miebach

Yes.

Tien-tsin Huang

But here we are and things have been doing great. So, I thought we'd start with that. If that's okay, you've been in the seat for a couple of years now, we've been through a lot of different things and themes and we even have looming recession, that kind of thing.

Michael Miebach

Right.

Tien-tsin Huang

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.