BKF: A Chinese, Indian, And Brazilian Equity Fund With Strong Potential

May 22, 2023 5:17 PM ETiShares MSCI BIC ETF (BKF)
Hedge Insider
Summary

  • BKF invests in the so-called "BRIC" equity markets, but excluding Russia.
  • The fund is mostly exposed to China, however, India and Brazil together represent about 38% of the fund.
  • BKF appears to be undervalued, notwithstanding political risks and the high associated country risk premia.
  • In a relatively stable political environment, or simply without a war concerning China/Taiwan, I think BKF should perform well over the long run.

Map of China on digital display

da-kuk

Introduction

iShares MSCI BIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF) is an exchange-traded fund that invests in Brazilian, Indian, and Chinese stocks; three major emerging markets. The expense ratio is on the higher side at 0.69%, while net assets under management were sub-$100 million at $76.4 million as

BIC ETF Net Fund Flows

ETFDB.com

BIC ETF Top 10 Holdings

Data from iShares.com

BIC ETF IRR Gauge

Author's Calculations

This article was written by

Hedge Insider
Providing commentary and analysis, principally focused on global macro, foreign exchange, and equities as an asset class. Primary interests include equity investing from an international perspective, and FX fair values.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

