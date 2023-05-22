Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
XLK: AI Is A Threat To Technology Giants, Not A Bullish Catalyst

Summary

  • Technology stocks have outperformed by a considerable degree in 2023 as investors reallocate away from financials, with market breadth significantly skewed toward Apple and Microsoft.
  • Apple and Microsoft comprise a considerable portion of the technology ETF XLK at a staggering collective concentration of 48%.
  • Growing layoffs in the technology sector may improve EPS in 2023 but signals slower growth and potential long-term margin pressures.
  • While artificial intelligence may revolutionize the economy, Apple and Microsoft may not benefit as these compete with more nimble innovators in an increasingly open-source world.
  • I believe XLK is substantially overvalued today compared to other stocks since its most extensive constituents seem unlikely to continue to expand EPS at their historical pace.

Concept of Artifical Intelligence

Janos Varga

Over the past decade, the technology sector has seen the most extreme bull and bear market trends. It was a solid sector over the years leading up to 2020 and performed exceptionally well over the 2020-2021 time frame as retail

This article was written by

Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
14.1K Followers
Harrison is a financial analyst who has been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2018 and has closely followed the market for over a decade. He has professional experience in the private equity, real estate, and economic research industry. Harrison also has an academic background in financial econometrics, economic forecasting, and global monetary economics.

