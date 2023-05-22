Datadog, Inc. (DDOG) Presents at JP Morgan 51st Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference (Transcript)

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) JP Morgan 51st Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference Call May 22, 2023 12:30 PM ET

Olivier Pomel - CEO and Co-Founder

Mark Murphy - J.P. Morgan

Okay. Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome. I’m Mark Murphy, Software Analyst at JP Morgan. And it is a great pleasure to be here today with Olivier Pomel, who is the CEO, and Co-Founder of Datadog. First off, Olivier, thank you so much for joining us here today.

Thank you for having me.

So, most investors in the room are familiar with Datadog. You’re approaching a $2 billion type of a revenue run rate. For those who are not, could you give us an overview of Datadog, help us understand the types of problems that you’re out there solving? And how have you developed this amazing product that’s allowed you to emerge from a very crowded field and become the leader in observability?

Yes. So, what we do is -- so, observability and security for cloud environments. So, we sell to engineers, to companies that are in the cloud or moving into the cloud, which as it turns out, is just about every single company out there. And we instrument every single layer of their stack, be it their infrastructure, their applications, their logs, with their end users themselves out doing on the platform, as well as understanding how to secure those applications. And we do it for a very, very broad set of customers that range on the low-end, from individuals and students who don’t pay us anything, all the way up to the largest enterprises in the world that pay us tens of millions of dollars a year, and everything in between basically.

One of the advantages of Datadog that we consistently hear when we’re out there doing our field work is they will tell us that there is this very amazing breadth of capabilities that are contained in a single pane of glass. And you can feel that when you look at a product demo. So, customers will tell us that it’s a one-stop shop. They’ll tell us they can cover a very large portfolio, they’ll tell us they can consolidate a lot of different tools into this one Datadog platform. Can you talk about -- talk to us a little bit about what is behind that design ethos? And how do you benefit? How do your customers benefit from having this very clean and cohesive product?

Yes. When I started the Company with my co-founder, we actually didn’t set up to build a better mousetrap or a better and faster monitoring product or better application performance monitoring product. The starting point was to get teams that didn’t talk to each other to actually see the world the same way and work together well. In this case, this was the developers and the operations folks. And in previous life, I used to run the development team and my co-founder used to run the ops team. And we were very, very familiar with the conflict and the finger pointing that can arise in those situations.

So, as a result, our approach has always been to be -- to bring as many different teams as many different data sets as many different things under the same roof in the same platform as possible. As we go to market with that, we end up formatting it in a way that fits within the existing categories. So, even though we have a unified platform, without any hard boundaries between products, we’re going to display as infrastructure monitoring product, we’re going to display as application performance monitoring products, logging products, what used to be separate categories, but as far as we’re concerned, this is a unified platform.

So when we build a product and when we -- when we add to our platform, we focus on two things. One is getting adopted by as many people inside the enterprise as possible, which is why we don’t charge by the seat basically that we want as many eyes on the progress as possible, that’s core to our success. The second thing that we optimize for is to have the maximum surface of contact with our customers’ infrastructure and systems. And the combination of those two basically being used by everyone every day, being deployed in every single server, every single infrastructure at every single layer is what gives us a surface of contact to then expand and give more product and solve the bigger and bigger problem inside of that surface of contact over time. That’s been the recipe for adding all these products over the past few years.

So, that surface area, that ability to have that contact area, as you’ve described it, it has allowed you to build up to 26,000 customers. You have 3,000 that spend over $100,000 annually at this juncture. We recently spoke to a consultant who told us he has seen Datadog contracts that range in size from $40,000 up to $23 million in annual spend. We know they can get above that. So, you can cover a tremendous range of budgets.

Most of the software companies that we cover are going to decide, they’re either going to target small, medium or large customers. Why is Datadog trying to be out there covering the whole spectrum?

So, we focus on the users. And what’s interesting about the move to the cloud and modern software in general is that the users you actually look a lot the same, whether they are at small companies or start-ups or at very large enterprises. It is very different from what used to be like 10, 15 years, 20 years ago when I started my career. At that time, when you were at a small company or building something for yourself, you were building on open source and specific set of hosting providers and things like that.

When you are at a large enterprise, you would decide whether you buy the Microsoft platform or the Oracle platform, then you’d have all of these enterprise tools that you build on top of. Today, the building blocks are the same open source components and the same cloud components for everyone. If you’re a tiny, tiny company, you’re going to build on AWS and some open source. If you are a very, very large company, you’re going to be on the same thing. Maybe a few different flavors, a few different providers, but the components are going to be the same across the whole user base. So, this is what allows us basically to cover the full spectrum.

It’s interesting to us. I mean even though when you look at the numbers, the bulk of our revenue comes from the larger enterprises. At the very low end, we have people who pay us a couple of dollars a month. Obviously, it doesn’t pay the bills for us. We have, I think, the bottom half of our customers is -- about 1% of our revenue. So clearly, we don’t do that for the money. We do that for the network effects that it gives us as a business. It allows us to be present in all of those different setups, all different situations, integrate our software really, really well and support everything that is emerging from a technical perspective, and it also gives us a basis of users to expand upon as people who used to work at small startups or who used to be students go work into larger companies and they can adopt our product there.

Okay. So you’re able to cover the whole pyramid very gracefully and with architectural cohesion. But Datadog is also working at a cloud scale, right? So some of these metrics, you’re handling over 10 trillion events per day. You have millions of servers that are running at any point in time. So, it turns out, that’s all it takes to keep the entire Internet running, right? That’s all we have to do. What does the engineering project look like? So you’re able to do this in a way where you’re helping companies prevent bottlenecks and you’re actually keeping that large of a surface area secure.

Yes. So, the number you mentioned is actually now it’s around 100 trillion events a day that we process. And at any point in time, we’re going to have tens of millions of containers run by our customers and on our systems. And we’re doing that with a team that’s a bit more than 2,000 engineers. And obviously, we have really high constraints in terms of availability in terms of time to -- freshness of data and things like that, as we are absolutely business-critical for our customers.

The hardest part of maintaining that is actually to be able to keep shipping very quickly and build more product as we keep that system up and reliable for our customers. And a lot of efforts and a lot of the tooling we’ve built had to do with that. The way we do it is we pretty much we lean in hard on the cloud. The cloud allows us to ship quickly, allows us, for example, to stand brand new instances of our product when we ship new functionality to test different versions of our software in parallel for correctness. It allows us also to change our minds very quickly when we want to do something differently or rebuild a system, which we do on a regular basis, like we’ve been rebuilding all of our internal storage systems, for example, on a regular basis. The cloud allows us to do that to change our minds. And the last thing we do is we actually -- we dog food quite a bit. So we use -- I think we’re not quite the largest user of Datadog, but almost in terms of the number of eyes we have on, the amount of services and the amount of data we send to it.

Okay. So Datadog is eating its own dog food. Olivier, if we step back and think about the history of it, Datadog has been known for monitoring and analytics. But you -- very recently, you’ve made this concerted push into the security market, specifically. And you have said that this strategy is very ambitious. You already had crossed through 5,000 security customers. So, this feels like something that’s moving along very rapidly. Can you talk to us a bit about your longer-term vision in security? And why would you say that that is a logical adjacency for Datadog when -- as we all know, that security market has very established vendors that have been working on trying to solve some of those problems for a long time.

Yes. So the premise for that is that -- yes, there’s plenty of technology and vendors for security. But the problems that these vendors set out to solve are not solved. And we think actually that the problems are getting worse. So, basically, the complexity and the attack surface or vulnerability surface of applications has been growing faster than the solutions that have been brought to combat that. And we think it’s only getting worse. So, the -- our approach is a bit different. If you look at the way most of the vendors try to approach security, they rely on the security teams to solve that. And the security teams or the security engineers are vastly outnumbered by operational people, ops engineers for one thing, about 10:1 and even more vastly engineered -- vastly outnumbered by the software engineers who outnumber the ops people by 5:1 or 10:1.

So basically, our approach is if you want to solve the security issue, you have to leverage the teams that have the -- that are -- have the most firepower and also the teams that are actually writing and maintaining the software, not just security engineers or security analysts that come further down the pipe and that are vastly outnumbered by the other teams. So, that’s the premise.

In addition to that, it so happens that we already gather all the data we need for security. We are ever at every single layer of the stack. We see everything that is happening, what all engineers are doing, what all end users are doing. So, we have all the information necessary. And we don’t need customers to go and instrument things another time with another vendor to incur more friction to do that, to incur a tax on data or a tax on CPU to instrument everything again. So, we think if you fast forward a few years, it should be irrational not to consolidate your security alongside your observability.

Okay. So -- and maybe security will be an area that will not be subject to this kind of cloud spend optimization trend, right, or not as subject yet. Let’s spend a moment talking about that. It has been a crazy 12 months, right, for cloud software. If you go back one year ago at this conference, AWS and Azure were growing in the 30s and 40s. Our survey work started to show some cracks there last summer or last fall. It’s a little bit of a plug for our survey work. But I think we underestimated the severity of that as well. So customers started pulling back. We now have AWS growing 11% in the month of April, Azure slowing into the high-20s. And so, we’re sure that you have a good vantage point into this. What do you think changed? And where do you think we go from here on the topic of optimizations?

Well, what changed is, look, there’s a lot of economic uncertainty. A number of large companies are trying to save money on -- not as large companies have had their own economics fleet quite particularly. We’ve been -- we’re going from a situation where a lot of the fast-growing cloud native companies stopped growing as fast. And we have pressure to deliver more profitability to their own investors. I’m sure you’re very familiar with that. And that’s what yielded the cloud optimization we’ve seen. I would say this is a system working exactly as intended. The promise of the cloud is that you can change your mind. You can adapt it to your business strategies. It’s not all some cost. And just because you made a commitment at some point, you don’t need to live with it for the next 5 years or 10 years and wait for your data centers to expire. So, I think it’s exactly -- it’s very healthy.

The way we see it from the inside is we’ve always seen cycles of optimization with our customers. That’s just the way cloud is adopted. We see customers adopt the cloud typically not have a lot of visibility into how much they’re going to consume, grow, grow, grow, grow, grow. Get to a point where they themselves, we need all that, optimize a little bit and then start growing again. And we see them do that on a regular basis. I think what happens in these situations, what we’ve seen over the past few quarters is that everyone is doing it at the same time. And we see also customers taking several bites at the apple, and you’ve seen that also publicly with the multiple rounds of layoffs certain companies have had, where they’re not quite sure where they need to end up or they still have some uncertainties about the environment and optimize in multiple occasions.

So coming off of Microsoft’s most recent quarter, the vibe we were getting was their view is that this elevated optimization trend is going to be something that is going to last for quarters, not years. Is that something that you would agree with?

Yes. I mean, I can’t give you the number of quarters. That’s -- I think we’re all trying to see what’s going to happen here. But definitely, we’re very, very optimistic about the mid- to long term. We’re cautious about the near term.

Okay. So maybe then we can zoom out and talk about the multiyear view on this. Every year, we run a large-scale CIO survey. In the most recent one, it showed that 22% of all IT spend is being -- is going to public cloud. These large CIOs see that rising to 42%, five years forward from today. So, there’s a near doubling, right, in the mix. This is a major kind of rearchitecting.

So, I think what investors want to know is there’s a debate out there, has cloud spend reached a maturity level where, say, growth is just going to be in the teens? And I’m talking about bigger picture, including the hyperscalers. We would assume Datadog would grow well above that because you always have, and there are good reasons why. Do you think that that is going to happen or do you kind of foresee a bigger rebound coming at some point, where we would look back and say that really -- this really was more of a temporary slowdown?

Yes. So look, it’s hard to say what the numbers are actually going to be. When you look at all the folks whose job it is to try and forecast the outside macro trends. I mean, you look at -- I think there were reports from Gartner recently that we’re pegging the growth -- annual growth over the next three, four years at 20% for cloud environments. We think it’s a reasonable estimate. We’ll see whether we come under or above that.

To your point, historically, we’ve outperformed the growth of the cloud providers, and there’s a few reasons for that, the fact that we’re increasing scope and distribution as we do so. And if you step back a little bit and if you think about the big drivers for this increase, the main two drivers are digital transformation and cloud migration.

I think if you think of the latest developments with the rise of AI and -- it is only going to accelerate digital transformation and cloud migration to be able to use -- so everybody will need to transform with all the new technologies we’re seeing the new innovation in AI. To be able to use that, you need to be digital. Like you need to have your data, you can’t do it without it. So you absolutely need that. And then, the only way to adopt it is to actually be on the cloud. I don’t even know who you would build an on-prem AI strategy today? Who would you even know to buy what to do? Like technology is changing so fast that you would have to redo everything every six months or every year. So I think those two trends are going to be, if nothing else, accelerated and emphasized by the rise of AI.

Okay. So -- and thank you for bringing up generative AI without me having to. We’re, of course, going to get to that topic in just a moment. But before we move on from talking about the optimization trend, does it matter to Datadog which hyperscaler is growing faster? Because people are noticing that out there today, it’s actually Azure and Google. Right now, at this instant, those two are growing a little faster relative to AWS. And I think people try to try to run the math and they try to understand, do those relative weightings matter to Datadog?

Yes. So the answer is no, it doesn’t really matter. We’re equally well positioned with all of the various cloud providers to capture new workloads. If you look at our business today, we’re more heavily weighted towards AWS, and that’s because that’s where the bulk of the market was when we started. That’s also where the cloud -- workloads were initially. Like if you compare AWS and Azure, for example, Azure has a lot more of traditional lift and shift, purely Microsoft environment, for which we don’t bring as much value as for more modern workloads, more workloads are heterogeneous in terms of the technology stacks that they involve. But if you look at the newer workloads, what actually is going to drive the growth for AWS for GCP and Azure, these are all very cloud -- are all very heterogeneous. And in all likelihood, they all are going to give quite a bit of room to capitalizing on data and AI.

Okay. Now -- and so the flip side of this discussion as well is if we think back, Olivier, to your user conference you had last October, you announced the release of a product that could actually help you capitalize on these cloud cost optimizations. So, you have a product for this that would help customers control their own costs in a cloud environment that, as we know, has become a topic of discussion and an action that’s on the forefront of CFOs’ minds. Can you give us a bit of insight into that product in terms of -- especially in terms of the rollout, how is the customer response and how is that unfolding?

So, it’s probably as brand new for us, so cloud cost optimization, basically. It is -- it has extremely high demand from customers for all the reasons you’ve mentioned. And the initial focus of that product is to close the loop between the bill and the development in the operations teams that actually are at the point of consumption and the point of deployment and management for the infrastructure. And it’s actually really, really hard to bridge the two, because there many, many things happen between the consumption and the actual dollars leaving the bank account of a company. So, there’s a lot of work that is involved in bridging the two.

If you look at the existing market, so there’s a whole cottage industry of cost optimization products out there. They tend to be more siloed products that are built for the finance or the FinOps team, like FinOps -- or Cloud FinOps, CloudOps teams that exist within a lot of companies with cloud deployments.

And it’s really, really hard for those in isolation to actually clean up the data and make sure it’s right. And they can’t actually get it in front of the engineers who understand that. So, that’s been the initial focus for that product. And today, again, it’s still early. We’re still heavily developing it and adding features and integrations with cloud providers and things like that. But just to understand the potential there, we charge in the single-digit percent of our customers, cloud bill for the whole of Datadog today. That’s the magnitude of what we get. There is tremendous opportunity if we can drive 5% or 10% worth of savings for our customers on their cloud bills for us to have a product basically just pay for itself in its integrality just through a cloud cost optimization.

So the response is great. And if you run that type of math, you’re saying that this can kind of give you a lot of air cover for much bigger footprint.

Olivier Pomel

Mark Murphy

Olivier Pomel

For AI workloads, not quite yet. I think we’re still very early. You can imagine that in 5 or 8 years, that might be the case. So for us, it doesn’t matter, whether it’s public or private cloud. We think everything that’s going to be cloudy is going to be pretty much -- every single investment made will be in that world and no other further investment will go into the legacy workloads pretty much.

Mark Murphy

Olivier Pomel

And if you look at our numbers, midterm, long-term new logos, new products, the big trends of migration consolidation are going to dominate in terms of the success of the company. In the short term though, it’s the growth of existing customers that has an impact on what’s going to happen. So we are very cautious in terms of what happens in a very short term, but extremely optimistic in the midterm and long term.

Okay. Now, so let’s take a few moments to get into the topic of generative AI. This has really become the single biggest topic for us. I keep pointing out it’s evolving at light speed. And I think some of the capabilities, they’re amazing. They’re a bit frightening. The -- we look at this -- so as it relates to the monitoring market, the bulls are saying, well, generative AI thrives on large data sets, right? Observability players have some of the largest data sets that we’re aware of out there. So, it’s going to be positive. And then you listen to a bear and they would say, well, just take all these logs and metrics in traces and just stream it directly into -- into ChatGPT, but stream it directly into one of these large language models and ask it which apps are running low on memory, right, or where servers are low -- something is low on storage and then ask it to actually go and remediate and see what will happen, which is a hypothetical discussion. But Datadog is known for being well ahead of the curve. What do you think generative AI is going to mean for Datadog?

So first of all, just to put the numbers in perspective to trying to send observability data directly into large language models would be orders of magnitude more expensive than running the application that produces that data to start with. So I think our largest customers would probably have to spend the GDP of California just to get to make that happen. And I don’t even -- as of today, that doesn’t even work, right? That doesn’t even give you the answer you want.

So from a technical perspective, the answer is still going to be you have to gather the data as smartly in the west [ph] as low impact as possible. You have to understand how to summarize it in a smart way. Then you have to understand which models you can train that are very, very specialized and very, very cheap to run so that you can then maybe combine that with some of the more expensive and more general purpose models to try and tie things back together. So basically, at the end of the day, it’s the job we’re already doing of building a system and integrating all these data sets and trying to be as smart as possible and push a boundary as we go.

So in terms of building an observability service, it doesn’t really change. I think it’s -- what it does give us though, it does give us more tools that we can use and a very clear direction that everybody is following in terms of what can be done with and also drive up the expectations from the customers in terms of what can be done and what they want the market to provide to them from these solutions.

More broadly though, we think that the move to AI -- and I mentioned earlier that we’re going to accelerate digital transformation and cloud migration in general. I think we’ll also see a number of workloads specific to AI that are going to emerge and that are going to open many opportunities for us. In addition to perhaps dramatically expanding the rate at which applications can be written, which we see as an increase of complexity and as a transfer of value from writing software to observing it, understanding it, fixing it and securing it, which is what we do. Basically, the equation here is if one person can produce 100 times more stuff, then they understand the stuff they produce 100 times less. And as a result, a lot of the value comes after you’ve produced the application in terms of stitching everything together and make sure you understand how it works.

Okay. So you see it accelerating the rate of application development?

Olivier Pomel

Mark Murphy

Olivier Pomel

Mark Murphy

Olivier Pomel

Well, so we basically -- this is what we do for all of the services we instrument -- so we help our customers understand whether they’re using the open APIs to start with, how this performs. Like, do you respond fast enough, do you get errors back, do we get success back, how much it cost then, which is a factor also for large language models as it turns out. And attention to that, our customers can use the integration to track specific interactions. They can lock specific interactions, understand the quality control and what’s actually happening and what completions they get from the engines. And then we also plug that back into our APM or application performance monitoring, so that when our customers -- and which is something to start doing, by the way, are integrating the large language models into their own applications, they can run a distributed -- they can understand how distributed transaction is going to start from their own web APIs or web applications and go back and hit the open API -- open AI models and go back to the applications afterwards. So, we’ll be able to let them trace that end-to-end. So we basically integrated all into the monitoring we do for the applications.

Okay. Let me ask you one more quick one, and then we’ll try to get to one in the audience, and we have to try to do this in less than four minutes. So, I want to ask you, there’s this growing sense that these -- the bots and the LLMs are becoming a lot more sophisticated. There’s a sense that in a few years, the world might not have as many people, as many humans that work in a call center, contact center, IT help desk. How do you view it in your market? Because for your market, typically, I think they’re going to be called an SRE or a site reliability engineer. So, they’re responding, they’re resolving issues? Are we going to have as many of those roles in 5 to 10 years?

Olivier Pomel

Now, when it comes to software engineers, I would say it’s interesting to try and predict whether we’ll see a slower growth of the number of software engineers required or not. I think for -- if you look at previous waves of innovation, gains in productivity have mostly for technical innovation, have been mostly -- haven’t slowed down the increase of engineers basically, an engineer can do more, so you can differentiate more, you can build more and you keep building more. It is possible though that with this wave for certain types of companies, there’s a point at which they reach enough, like if technical differentiation is only part of what they do, it’s possible that we see less of a growth there.

And as far as we’re concerned, it doesn’t matter much. Our business model is not predicated on selling seats, and we don’t sell to engineers. So, if we are in a position where we can allow our customers to do more with less, in the end, that’s better. That’s great. It’s fantastic. I would say it’s hard to predict whether we’ll see a lot more, a lot less there.

You may be glad you don’t have per seat pricing at some point. Let’s try to take a quick one from the audience. I think we need to run a microphone, but if any hands go up, we can do that. We cannot do any short-term questions because there’s not going to be any business update provided here. But please go ahead and raise a hand if you have a question out there.

Okay. I don’t see any. Olivier, let’s finish on the topic of the market convergence here, right? So, I think many investors have had this idea for a long time that you’re going to see a convergence, logging solutions, monitoring solutions, security solutions, they’re converging into this single platform. The term people are usually using is full stack observability, and they think about it across a whole range of competitors. Could you speak to us just in terms of -- how do you think the view differs? If we’re talking about Splunk or Elastic or Dynatrace or someone else, how do you think the view in the architecture differs in terms of trying to attack that converged market?

So, there’s a few things. I mean, one is, so we started from a different place. We started from trying to bring everything together and everyone together, which is more of an afterthought or a reaction for pretty much all of the other players in the industry. We’ve architected our platform and our product on it. We’ve also architected the company around it, which is what I mentioned earlier about serving a very wide customer base and everyone from individuals all the way up to the largest enterprises.

So, we think it’s difficult to replicate. And then the last thing is we optimize the company for the ability to innovate and to ship fast. So, we’re purely SaaS. We’ve never done on-prem. And the reason for that is it allows us to build faster, innovate faster. And we -- sorry, just forgot what I was going to say, but we...

Your point is that it was -- this was a kind of -- this was your original thought from the beginning, right, in architecting the product that this was going to be all converged and all cloud, right?

Olivier Pomel

And if you look at the proof in the numbers, we -- so when we took the company public, we were quite a bit smaller than pretty much everybody you mentioned. We had an engineering team that was a lot smaller. And we’ve been able to innovate a lot faster than everybody that are out there. I think it’s only been a year since we’ve been bigger than most of those companies. And you can pretty much assume that every single piece of product we’ve shipped was accomplished with a smaller engineering team than these other companies, which goes to prove the validity of the model, the architecture of both the company and the product.

Perfect note to end on. Olivier, it has been incredible to watch the growth and the success of this company and the way it has been blossoming. And I just can’t thank you enough for taking the time to be here with us today. Thank you.

Thank you.