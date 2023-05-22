Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Datadog, Inc. (DDOG) Presents at JP Morgan 51st Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference (Transcript)

May 22, 2023 4:32 PM ETDatadog, Inc. (DDOG)
SA Transcripts
Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) JP Morgan 51st Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference Call May 22, 2023 12:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Olivier Pomel - CEO and Co-Founder

Conference Call Participants

Mark Murphy - J.P. Morgan

Mark Murphy

Okay. Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome. I’m Mark Murphy, Software Analyst at JP Morgan. And it is a great pleasure to be here today with Olivier Pomel, who is the CEO, and Co-Founder of Datadog. First off, Olivier, thank you so much for joining us here today.

Olivier Pomel

Thank you for having me.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Mark Murphy

So, most investors in the room are familiar with Datadog. You’re approaching a $2 billion type of a revenue run rate. For those who are not, could you give us an overview of Datadog, help us understand the types of problems that you’re out there solving? And how have you developed this amazing product that’s allowed you to emerge from a very crowded field and become the leader in observability?

Olivier Pomel

Yes. So, what we do is -- so, observability and security for cloud environments. So, we sell to engineers, to companies that are in the cloud or moving into the cloud, which as it turns out, is just about every single company out there. And we instrument every single layer of their stack, be it their infrastructure, their applications, their logs, with their end users themselves out doing on the platform, as well as understanding how to secure those applications. And we do it for a very, very broad set of customers that range on the low-end, from individuals and students who don’t pay us anything, all the way up to the largest enterprises in the world that pay us tens of millions of dollars a year, and everything in between basically.

