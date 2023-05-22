Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Market Is Still Not Pricing In The FDA And EU EMA Approvals For uniQure

May 22, 2023 5:38 PM ETuniQure N.V. (QURE)CSLLY
Sanjeev Vaid profile picture
Sanjeev Vaid
Summary

  • uniQure secured FDA approval late last year and EMA approval in Q1 2023 for its AMT-061 Hemophilia B treatment. This paves the way for its commercialization in the US and EU.
  • It also has a healthy R&D pipeline, with its Huntington’s disease treatment in Phase I/II trials and several others in preclinical trials.
  • uniQure is valued here as a pre-revenue company assessing its liquidation value, value of potential cash flows from AMT-061 commercialization and estimating the worth of its future R&D efforts.
  • The value I get for uniQure is close to $39/share, which is close to 2X the current price.
  • The market seems to be pricing uniQure as if it was still in the approval process for AMT-061. When a catalyst event corrects this mispricing, the patient investor will be rewarded handsomely.

Research, experiment and medical trial being done by a scientist in a lab, science facility or hospital. One young, serious and professional researcher organizing, sorting or making a discovery

Sean Anthony Eddy

Company Overview and R&D Pipeline

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) is a Netherlands-based small pharma company focusing on research and development of new gene therapy treatments. It is primarily involved in developing single treatment gene therapies for genetic diseases

R&D Pipeline

uniQure Corporate Presentation, March 2023

Biopharma R&D process

phrma.org

Probability of FDA approval

Chi Heem Wong, Kien Wi Siah, Andrew W Lo. "Estimation of clinical trial success rates and related parameters". Biostatistics 20(2): April 2019

AMT-061 Timeline

uniQure Corporate Presentation, March 2023

Liquidation value

Author's estimate & analysis

Projected Cash Flows from AMT-061

Author's estimates & analysis

Cash Flows from AMT-061

Author's estimates & analysis

Value of future R&D

Author's estimates & analysis

Valuation model

Author's estimates & analysis

value drivers

uniQure Corporate Presentation, March 2023

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of QURE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

